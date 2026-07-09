PM Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Melbourne. He also met the Governor of Victoria, addressed business leaders on clean energy and trade, and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) held delegation-level talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, while participating in the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit, in Government House, Melbourne. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was also accompanied by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

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Bilateral Meetings and Ceremonial Welcome

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Governor of Victoria, Margaret Gardner AC, at the Government House in Melbourne, the official residence of the Governor.

Meanwhile, at the Government House in Melbourne, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour in the Australian capital as part of his visit to the country. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Gardner were both present and received the Prime Minsiter at the ceremonial venue, where all three greeted each other before the ceremony.

India-Australia CEO Forum

PM Modi also addressed the business leaders at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Focus on Clean Energy

Highlighting India's clean energy ambitions, PM Modi said, "Many companies associated with clean energy are present here. We are building a manufacturing ecosystem in India for hydro projects, green hydrogen, solar modules, and wind turbines. India has set a target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. Australia's technology, capital, and resources can accelerate this transition."

ECTA's Impact on Trade

PM Modi also underscored the impact of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on bilateral economic relations. "The ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) agreement, concluded in record time in 2022, has further strengthened our economic ties; since its implementation, exports from India to Australia have doubled, and businesses in both countries have benefited from new market access," PM Modi said.

Context of the Visit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia after concluding his visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour.

During his three-day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

In his departure statement before the visit, PM Modi had said the Australia visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science. After concluding his engagements in Australia, the Prime Minister will travel to New Zealand, the final leg of his three-nation tour.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)