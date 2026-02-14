Australian High Commissioner Philip Green said Australia and India are building a multifaceted relationship across defence, security, economics, and education, but the 'human connection' and the million-strong Indian diaspora make the ties special.

Australia-India building multifaceted relationship

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, said that the two countries are building a multifaceted bilateral relationship that spans strategic, economic, and educational areas. Green, while speaking to reporters, emphasised both the bilateral relationship and people-to-people links. "We're building a big multifaceted bilateral relationship across defence and security, across economics, across education, but the very special thing about the bilateral relationship that we have is this human connection," he said.

Highlighting the Indian diaspora in Australia, the High Commissioner added, "There are now more than a million people of Indian origin in Australia. That's the fastest growing community in our country, and they're doing great things in our society, and we want them to do great things for the bilateral relationship."

Cultural Exchange at India Art Fair

Meanwhile, earlier in February, Australian First Nations artist, designer and cultural advocate Grace Lillian Lee presented her work in India at the India Art Fair 2026, bringing Indigenous Australian perspectives on heritage, sustainability and identity to one of South Asia's most influential art platforms. The 17th edition of the India Art Fair was held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi from February 5 to 8, 2026. The fair, regarded as the premier showcase for modern and contemporary art in South Asia, will feature 133 exhibitors, including galleries, institutions and a dedicated Design section.

Speaking on the occasion, Lee, founder and chairperson of First Nations Fashion and Design (FNFD), highlighted the shared cultural values that connect Indigenous Australian and Indian traditions. "There are many synergies between our purpose and the reason why we celebrate our culture through weaving and fashion and see it as a bigger purpose to support," she said to ANI.

The High Commissioner of Australia to India, Philip Green, welcomed Lee's participation at the fair, noting the significance of her work in a cross-cultural context. "We are delighted to have Grace Lillian Lee, who is an Australian artist in this year's Indian Art Fair. She has brought that tradition together with modern fabric and artistic creation from Australia to produce a wonderful set of wearable art, which is on display this week at the Indian Art Fair," he said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)