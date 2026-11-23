US Ambassador Sergio Gor met with Brigadier General Brian A Denaro to discuss deepening US-India space cooperation, including commercial, defense, and technology partnerships, while also exploring energy sector investment opportunities.

US Envoy Sergio Gor Meets General Brian Denaro to Boost Space Ties

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday welcomed Brigadier General Brian A Denaro, Commander of United States Space Forces Pacific, to India, highlighting discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation in the space sector, including commercial partnerships, defence collaboration and engagement with India's growing space industry.

In a post on X, Gor said the meeting focused on exploring new avenues for strengthening US-India cooperation in the space domain. "Great discussion on new opportunities for U.S.-India space cooperation, from commercial partnerships and defense collaboration to deeper engagement with India's expanding space industry," Gor said in his post.

The latest engagement comes amid broader efforts by India and the United States to deepen their space partnership. Earlier in August, the two countries held the ninth meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG) at the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru.

ISRO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space Dr V Narayanan and US Ambassador Sergio Gor addressed the opening session, highlighting the importance of further strengthening bilateral space cooperation. The discussions advanced civil and commercial space cooperation under the US-India Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology (TRUST) Initiative, in line with the February 2025 Joint Leaders' Statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Both sides discussed expanding cooperation following the successful launch of the joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, as well as pursuing future collaborations in space science and human spaceflight technologies. A significant development during the discussions was NASA's invitation to ISRO to join its Moon Base programme, building on the two countries' partnership under the Artemis Accords.

According to the US Space Force, Brig Gen Denaro serves as Commander of United States Space Forces Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam, Hawaii, where he oversees the planning and execution of integrated and synchronised joint, allied and partner space operations to protect and defend US interests in the Pacific region.

Following his meeting with Brig Gen Denar, Gor held a meeting with Scott Sandlin, India Country Chair of ExxonMobil, to discuss opportunities for American companies in India's energy sector, with a focus on technology and investment.

Highlighting India's growing energy requirements, the US Ambassador said American companies could play a significant role in supporting the country's future energy needs. "India's growing energy needs create significant opportunities for American companies. Great meeting with Scott Sandlin, @exxonmobil_ind India Country Chair to explore how American technology and investment can help power India's energy future," Gor said in another post on X.

The two engagements highlight the broader scope of US-India economic and strategic engagement, spanning emerging space technologies, defence cooperation and energy partnerships.