PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza warns of a major crackdown against the Joint Awami Action Committee, citing reports of external security forces being deployed, violence against peaceful protesters, and the targeting of prominent committee leaders.

Amjad Ayub Mirza Warns of Impending Crackdown on PoJK Protesters

London [UK], November 23 (ANI): PoJK-based activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has raised concerns over the deteriorating situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging that authorities are preparing for a major crackdown against the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and its leadership amid continuing protests across the region.

In a statement, Mirza claimed that three key leaders of the Joint Awami Action Committee, Mehran Khawaja, Sardar Aman and Umar Nazeer Kashmiri, were being targeted amid allegations that they intended to kill people in Pakistan. He said concerns over a possible crackdown had also been raised by journalists, suggesting that the situation could escalate further.

According to Mirza, police personnel from Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and other cities in PoJK have allegedly been removed from local police stations and replaced by personnel brought in from Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He claimed that the move followed the refusal of local police personnel to open fire on Kashmiri protesters.

Describing the developments as an administrative crisis for the Pakistani-controlled government in the region, Mirza further alleged that Special Services Group (SSG) commandos were being deployed from helicopters in Rawalakot and other cities. He also claimed that heavy weapons, including guns used in wartime, had been brought into the region and positioned on rooftops.

The activist also referred to the deaths of two more young protesters, alleging that they had been killed amid the ongoing unrest. He identified one of them as Ihtesham, describing him as the only brother of five sisters, and claimed that approximately one lakh people attended his funeral. Mirza also mentioned the death of another young man in Hajira, saying that his funeral was held on November 22 and witnessed a large gathering.

Referring to the developments on November 22, he said a region-wide strike was observed across PoJK, accompanied by protests in several areas. He alleged that security forces resorted to intense firing throughout the day against peaceful demonstrators. He further claimed that women participating in a peaceful protest at Haidri Chowk were abducted and taken to undisclosed locations. The allegations of abductions and the use of force were raised by Mirza in his statement.

Outlining the next phase of the protest movement, Mirza said a call had been issued for people from across PoJK to organise caravans and reach Rawalakot on December 3. He claimed that Rawalakot remained under siege and said the proposed mobilisation was intended to surround the security cordon established by the Army and Rangers with a much larger gathering of civilians. According to Mirza, the protesters intend to create an additional human encirclement around the existing security deployment, effectively placing the forces between two civilian gatherings.

Concluding his statement, the activist described the situation in PoJK as deeply disturbing and expressed concern over the possibility of further escalation as December 3 approaches. (ANI)