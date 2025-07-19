Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and CPO Kristin Cabot are on leave after a video of them at a Coldplay concert sparked controversy. The company's board has launched an internal investigation, which involved the pair being shown on the venue's "kiss cam."

Astronomer has placed CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot on leave after a video of the two attending a Coldplay concert drew both public and internal scrutiny. Two days after the event, the corporation released an official statement stating that an internal inquiry had been started by its board.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the statement said. "The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly," it stated.

Scroll to load tweet…

"Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days," it said in a post on X.

Scroll to load tweet…

What Happened at Coldplay Concert?

A video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot performing during a Coldplay event has garnered a lot of attention and prompted questions about appropriate behaviour. Byron was spotted hugging Cabot from behind in a "kiss cam" incident.

When shown on a large screen, the two tried to hide their faces and seemed plainly shocked. The video swiftly went viral on the internet, igniting rumours and criticism.

As they saw themselves on the giant screens around the venue, they broke away from their hug and tried to duck out of sight. Band frontman Chris Martin joked: "Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy". He then expressed regret over unintentionally calling them out, saying: "Oh s**t, I hope we didn't do something bad."