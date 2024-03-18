Sri Lanka's government-backed astrologers are in discord over auspicious dates for new year rituals, reflecting broader societal reliance on astrological beliefs. This divide highlights the intertwining of tradition and politics, with astrological guidance historically influencing critical decisions, including elections.

In a nation where tradition and astrology hold considerable influence, Sri Lanka finds itself embroiled in a unique dilemma as government-backed astrologers struggle to reach a consensus on auspicious dates for new year rituals.

This discord among seers has not only sparked warnings of potential disaster but also highlighted the significant influence of astrological beliefs on various facets of Sri Lankan society, including politics.

The 42-member group of astrologers affiliated with the island's Cultural Affairs ministry, tasked with determining auspicious timings, faced a bizarre split in deciding the ideal date for new year celebrations.

While the majority settled on the dawn of April 13, a dissenting voice, Roshan Chanaka, strongly opposed this decision, predicting dire consequences if the ‘official times’ were followed.

This astrological divide is not merely a matter of ritualistic importance but it also reflects a broader cultural phenomenon deeply engulfed in Sri Lankan life. Astrologers wield significant influence, guiding decisions ranging from personal milestones like marriages to critical events like business dealings and even national elections.

The influence of astrology on politics is particularly noteworthy. Past instances, such as former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's snap election call in 2015 based on astrological advice, showcases the extent to which political leaders heed astrological counsel.

Moreover, this discord within the astrological community comes at a crucial juncture for Sri Lanka, as it navigates through economic challenges and anticipates upcoming elections.

The covariance of astrological beliefs with socio-political dynamics adds layers of complexity to the country's narrative, blending ancient traditions with modern governance. As Sri Lanka grapples with these astrological intricacies, the divergent opinions among seers showcases the influence of traditional methods.