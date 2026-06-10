Assam's Vaishnavite heritage will be showcased at the British Parliament, with a lecture by Pitambar Deva Goswami. Separately, an EU delegation visited Guwahati to explore trade and investment opportunities with the Northeastern states.

Assam's Vaishnavite Heritage on Global Stage

Assam's rich and vibrant Vaishnavite heritage is set to receive global recognition as it will be showcased at the British Parliament in London on June 17. The prestigious event will highlight the multifaceted contributions of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, including his philosophy, literature, culture, and remarkable role in social reform. On the occasion, Pitambar Deva Goswami, Satradhikar of the revered Auniati Satra of Assam, will deliver a special lecture on the theme "Vaishnavite Culture of Assam". Observers believe that the event will mark a significant milestone in the global dissemination of Assam's Vaishnavite traditions and the timeless ideals propagated by Srimanta Sankardeva.

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Prior to his departure for the United Kingdom, Pitambar Deva Goswami was accorded a special felicitation by Abhishek Singha, Founder of All & Sundry NGO and Pustimaan Millets. During the felicitation ceremony, best wishes were conveyed to the Satradhikar for the success of his mission to present Assam's spiritual, cultural, and traditional values on an esteemed global platform.

EU Delegation Explores Trade Ties in Northeast

Meanwhile, a high-level "Team Europe" delegation of the European Union visited Guwahati on June 8-9 to explore collaboration opportunities with all Northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met a high-level European Union (EU) delegation led by EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, as part of the delegation today.

The visit was aimed at deepening trade ties, exploring investment opportunities, and strengthening commercial partnerships between European markets and Northeast India. The engagement comes amid efforts by New Delhi and Brussels to advance cooperation under the India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda launched earlier this year. With its strategic location, rich natural resources, and growing industrial base, Northeast India is increasingly attracting global investors.

Addressing the press conference after meeting the European delegation in the state's capital, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, added that Assam has surpassed India in terms of growth, which will support investors. "India is growing at 29 per cent, and Assam is growing at 45 per cent. So that is the speed, that is the momentum we have, I think our economic growth trajectory will support the investor who will come to Assam to invest," Sarma said. (ANI)