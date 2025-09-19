In an interview with CNBC, he highlighted the device’s growing role in health monitoring as more than a billion people worldwide live with the condition.

Apple’s (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook reportedly said on Friday that the company expects the Apple Watch to notify about one million users this year that they may have hypertension.

Apple’s stock was up 1.21% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment around the tech giant on Stocktwits trending in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

As Apple iPhone 17 sales went live in New York, Cook said in an interview with CNBC that the Apple Watch’s growing role in health monitoring as more than a billion people worldwide live with the condition. “We think we're going to notify a million people that they have hypertension,” he said. “This year alone, over a billion people have it around the world. So there's a lot of people to notify.”

Cook also indicated that pre-sale numbers have been strong for the iPhone 17. “Dubai was incredible. China was incredible. We are so happy with what we see. It’s early going , but we’re happy,” he said.

For the first time since 2020, Apple has rolled out multiple new iPhone designs, including the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and the iPhone Air, alongside a refreshed Apple Watch lineup featuring the Watch SE, Series 11, Ultra 3, and new AirPods Pro 3. Bloomberg reported that early sales across Asia showed strong demand for the Pro models, a key test as Wall Street eyes holiday-season performance amid global economic uncertainty and potential tariff risks.

Cook emphasized that tariffs haven’t affected pricing. “There’s no increase for tariffs in the prices, to be totally clear,” he told CNBC.

He also weighed in on the new partnership between Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC) to develop AI infrastructure and personal computing products, calling competition “very good for the foundry business.” Cook added, “We’d love to see Intel come back,” noting Apple’s long history of collaboration and rivalry with the chipmaker, which supplied Mac processors for 15 years before the iPhone-maker shifted to its own silicon in 2020.

