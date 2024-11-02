AP Dhillon shooting case: Canadian police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, warrant issued for 2nd suspect

Canadian police have arrested Abhijeet Kingra, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with a shooting incident at the residence of renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.

AP Dhillon shooting case: Canadian police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, warrant issued for 2nd suspect snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 7:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 7:38 AM IST

Canadian police have arrested Abhijeet Kingra, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with a shooting incident at the residence of renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.

Kingra, 25, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, was taken into custody in Ontario on October 30 and faces charges related to discharging a firearm recklessly into a residence and setting two vehicles on fire.

The incident occurred on the night of September 1, when shots were fired at Dhillon’s residence on Victoria Island, Canada, and two vehicles outside were set ablaze.

A video circulating on social media reportedly captured a man firing an automatic pistol outside Dhillon's home at night. The attack took place shortly after the release of Dhillon’s latest music video, Old Money, featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan. 

According to a Times of India report quoting sources, Rohit Godara, a known aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, had warned Dhillon not to collaborate with Khan, taking responsibility for the incident as a retaliatory move.

A second suspect, identified as 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, is believed to have fled to India following the incident. An arrest warrant has been issued for Sharma, described as a South Asian man, standing 5'9" tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Canadian police have requested assistance in locating him.

Meanwhile, Godara, who reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, is suspected to be evading authorities internationally.

Interpol issued a red corner notice for Godara in December at the request of Indian law enforcement, and he is believed to have previously traveled between Portugal and Azerbaijan before possibly entering the United States through unauthorized channels.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Canada latest accusation: India uses cyber tech to track Khalistanis, launch cyberattacks (WATCH) snt

Canada's latest accusation: India using cyber tech to track Khalistanis, launch cyberattacks (WATCH)

Are ghosts for real or its just hallucination? Experts reveal startling causes for paranormal sights shk

Are ghosts for real or its just hallucination? Experts reveal startling real causes for paranormal sights

ELIMINATED Israel kills top Hamas political bureau official Kassab in Gaza airstrike (WATCH) snt

ELIMINATED! Israel kills top Hamas political bureau official Kassab in Gaza airstrike (WATCH)

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means shk

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

Protest over sedition case against ISKCON monk, 18 Hindus for holding rally in Bangladesh's Chattogram (WATCH) shk

Protest over sedition case against ISKCON monk, 18 Hindus for holding rally in Bangladesh's Chattogram (WATCH)

Recent Stories

cricket Sai Sudharsan scores century as India A fights back against Australia A scr

Sai Sudharsan scores century as India A fights back against Australia A

Who was Rohit Bal? Fashion legend who recently passed away, leaving lasting legacy NTI

Who was Rohit Bal? Fashion legend who recently passed away, leaving lasting legacy

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-678 November 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-678 November 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Canada latest accusation: India uses cyber tech to track Khalistanis, launch cyberattacks (WATCH) snt

Canada's latest accusation: India using cyber tech to track Khalistanis, launch cyberattacks (WATCH)

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo NTI

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon