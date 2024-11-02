AP Dhillon shooting case: Canadian police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, warrant issued for 2nd suspect

Canadian police have arrested Abhijeet Kingra, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with a shooting incident at the residence of renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.

Canadian police have arrested Abhijeet Kingra, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with a shooting incident at the residence of renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.

Kingra, 25, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, was taken into custody in Ontario on October 30 and faces charges related to discharging a firearm recklessly into a residence and setting two vehicles on fire.

The incident occurred on the night of September 1, when shots were fired at Dhillon’s residence on Victoria Island, Canada, and two vehicles outside were set ablaze.

A video circulating on social media reportedly captured a man firing an automatic pistol outside Dhillon's home at night. The attack took place shortly after the release of Dhillon’s latest music video, Old Money, featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan.

According to a Times of India report quoting sources, Rohit Godara, a known aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, had warned Dhillon not to collaborate with Khan, taking responsibility for the incident as a retaliatory move.

A second suspect, identified as 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, is believed to have fled to India following the incident. An arrest warrant has been issued for Sharma, described as a South Asian man, standing 5'9" tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Canadian police have requested assistance in locating him.

Meanwhile, Godara, who reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, is suspected to be evading authorities internationally.

Interpol issued a red corner notice for Godara in December at the request of Indian law enforcement, and he is believed to have previously traveled between Portugal and Azerbaijan before possibly entering the United States through unauthorized channels.

Latest Videos