Antony Blinken reflects Ramallah visit as positive after Palestine President Abbas commits to reform in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on a multi-nation Middle East tour aimed at reducing the tensions in the region. The top diplomat landed in Ramallah on Wednesday and met Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas for a one-stop solution to the war.

Palestine President Mahmud Abbas and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met amidst tight security in Ramallah on Wednesday. Antony Blinken is on his fourth Middle East tour where he is expected to visit major countries in the region. The latest visit is aimed at reducing tensions in the region as the Israel-Hamas war and Houthis blockade are causing global disruption.

Antony Blinken reiterated that the Palestinian President is committed to reforms in the Palestinian Authority to potentially reunite Gaza and the West Bank. Currently, the Palestinian government has control over only the West Bank as Abbas’ Fatah party was thrown out of Gaza by Hamas in 2007. Hamas and the Fatah party were in a coalition government but Hamas’ authoritarian move sowed seeds for decades-long violence.

US top diplomat's visit to Ramallah comes after President Joe Biden pressured the Israeli government to take it slow in the Gaza Strip. The United States is entering into an election year and Joe Biden doesn't want to risk losing his core voter base who have been on the streets protesting against Israel. In that direction, Antony Blinken is on a mission to bring peace back to the region.

The Israel-Hamas conflict is not the only one in the region. The recent violence by the Iran-backed Houthis group in the Red Sea has risked a major faction of global sea trade. Major companies have backed out of the Red Sea route for shipment as the Houthis have hijacked and attacked multiple ships causing disruption.

Antony Blinken is set to visit Turkey (an ally of Iran), Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The discussions majorly will revolve around the Israel-Hamas war and the Houthis blockade of the Red Sea. Antony Blinken is likely carrying a warning message revolving around the Houthis for Iran which will be delivered in Turkey.