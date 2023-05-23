Tech moghul Bryan Johnson, who spends $2 mn a year to retain youth, uses teen son as 'blood boy' (WATCH)

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson shells out $2 million a year on attempts to slow down, or completely reverse, the aging process. He reportedly pre-screened anonymous donors as "blood boys" to make sure he was getting blood from someone with a healthy lifestyle, an ideal body mass index, and no diseases.

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson—the former CEO of Braintree, the company that briefly owned Venmo—spends $2 million year on initiatives to delay or reverse the ageing process. His plan calls for him to exchange blood with his father and son, a procedure that seems like it belongs in a science fiction novel.

Johnson, his 70-year-old father Richard, and 17-year-old son Talmadge visited a facility close to Dallas last month for an extended, three-generational blood-swapping procedure, according to the outlet.

Talmage, Johnson’s 17-year-old son, has a liter of his blood removed and reduced to its various parts (plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets). Johnson does the same, and then has Talmage’s plasma put back into him. Finally, Johnson’s 70-year-old dad, Richard, also gets rid of his blood, then takes in Johnson’s plasma.

Johnson started with plasma from an unidentified donor, but he has been doing this for months now. All of this is a part of Project Blueprint, his effort to slow down ageing. He has modified his eating, sleeping, and exercising routines in addition to the plasma injections to attain the pinnacle of human performance.

Plasma infusions have more recently been linked to rejuvenation treatment even though they are normally used to treat illnesses including liver disease, burns, and blood problems. Research on mice has suggested possible advantages, but human trials are uncommon, and some scientists advise against elective transfusions in healthy individuals.

However, Johnson's medical team has given the transfusions the go-ahead, and he is carefully monitoring his blood, brain, and organ functions. He intends to eventually make those findings public, utilising himself—as well as his family—as a human test subject in the field of anti-aging.

