DMK MLA Ezhilan Naganathan labelled the Centre's 'unitary approach' a 'colonial hangover,' saying it makes states mere 'tax collecting units.' He and CM MK Stalin called for greater state autonomy and accused the Centre of misusing the constitution.

Unitary Approach a 'Colonial Hangover': DMK MLA

DMK MLA Ezhilan Naganathan criticised the central government's approach to state autonomy, labelling the concept of a unitary approach as a "colonial hangover". Naganathan emphasised that federalism is a basic tenet and fundamental structure of the Indian constitution, citing Supreme Court cases like the S. R. Bommai case. "They want states to convert as tax collecting units. This is much more worse than the situation what was there during the British era. I regularly quote our Home Minister who says still we have colonial hangovers. I think this concept of unitary approach is a colonial hangover." He further alleged that the Centre misuses the constitution and called for greater autonomy for states.

"Federalism is a basic tenet of this constitution. There was a misuse of our constitutional principles for long by the ruling Centre. I think DMK has been voicing for state autonomy for long and by constitution, SR Bommai case and Kesavananda Bharati case, the Supreme Court has very well said it is a fundamental structure, nothing could be amended," said Naganathan.

'Structured Infiltration of State Powers'

"There is a slow infiltration and structured infiltration of the union list powers into the state powers. They have taken away residual powers. The concurrent list is concurrent by paper. So if there is a parliament legislation conflicting with a state legislation, the advantage is the Centre. By using these particular gaps in our constitution, Article 356 was misused for long. All the parliamentary legislation, Union government is enacting laws in the agriculture sector, in cooperatives, and being it in the education in the concurrent list, the Union government has its own unitary functioning of implementing National Education Policy and imposing on the state," Naganathan added.

CM Stalin Demands Constitutional Amendment for State Autonomy

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday demanded that the constitution should be amended to transform State Governments into autonomous bodies, accusing the center of holding all the power within itself. He said that Tamil Nadu has been forced into a position where it has to fight against the Union Government to receive its rightful funds. "We are in a situation where we have to fight with the Union Government for every fund. How long must we remain in the position where they give, and we receive? The first part of the report of the High-Level Committee constituted to study Centre-State relations has been tabled in the Assembly. The Constitution must be amended to transform State Governments into fully empowered governments. All States must have autonomy. We are still in a situation where we have to struggle to secure rights over land and financial powers..." he stated.

CM Stalin emphasised that federalism is the foundation for a diverse country like India and reiterated the demand to transform the State Government. He further criticised the Union Government, saying that they have withheld all the power with no respect for the State Governments. (ANI)