Armenia hosts major summits on Monday it hopes will edge the former Soviet republic closer to Europe, as Yerevan cautiously moves to loosen its long-standing reliance on Russia.

Armenia hosts major summits on Monday it hopes will edge the former Soviet republic closer to Europe, as Yerevan cautiously moves to loosen its long-standing reliance on Russia.

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Here are five things to know about the landlocked South Caucasus country:

Between Moscow and the West

Armenia's constrained geography shapes a delicate diplomatic balancing act.

Landlocked and with closed borders to arch-foes Turkey and Azerbaijan, it relies on Georgia and Iran for access to global markets, limiting its room for manoeuvre.

Long anchored to Russia for security, Armenia hosts a Russian military base and remains part of Moscow's security and economic alliances.

But ties have cooled as Yerevan questions the reliability of its traditional ally, which failed to come to its aid when Azerbaijan moved to recapture the long-disputed Karabakh region in 2023.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has cautiously deepened engagement with the European Union and the United States, seeking economic support and political backing.

Armenia -- which has frozen its participation in the Russia-led collective security organisation -- has avoided a full break with Moscow, reflecting both economic dependence and the realities of its volatile neighbourhood.

Star-studded diaspora

More Armenians live abroad than in the country itself, forming a vast global diaspora estimated at eight to 10 million people compared to Armenia's population of some three million.

Notable members include Kim Kardashian, Cher and French singer Charles Aznavour.

The diaspora swelled after the mass killings and deportations of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I -- massacres which Yerevan and many historians recognise as genocide, while Turkey rejects the label.

The largest cohorts live in Russia (1.5 million), the United States (1.3 million) and France (400,000).

Armenians outside the country play a key role in the domestic economy and politics through remittances, investment and lobbying.

First Christian country

Armenia is often described as a biblical land.

The country prides itself on being the first state to adopt Christianity as a state religion in 301 AD.

Ancient monasteries dot its rugged landscape, perched on cliffs or tucked into remote valleys.

The Armenian Apostolic Church remains a powerful institution, closely tied to language and heritage in a country that has seen centuries of foreign domination by the Persian, Ottoman and Russian empires.

In the fifth century, the Bible was translated into Armenian using the distinctive alphabet created by Saint Mesrop Mashtots.

Stone fountains

Small stone drinking fountains known as "pulpulaks" are popular across the country, from the capital Yerevan to remote mountain villages.

Fed by natural springs, they offer free, continuously flowing cold water and are typically built as public gifts, sometimes dedicated to loved ones or historical figures.

Their understated design, carved in tuff stone, blends into the landscape, with locals hailing them as a reflection of Armenia's culture of hospitality.

Betting on a tech future

With few natural resources, Armenia is investing in technology and education to drive growth. Building on strong Soviet-era scientific training, it has developed a vibrant IT sector and startup scene.

Armenia's IT sector has surged since 2017. According to official figures, the number of companies rose from 650 to more than 12,000, employment nearly tripled and turnover and exports grew more than threefold, underscoring its expanding economic role.

Tens of thousands of Russians -- mostly young men avoiding conscription -- moved to the country after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Many are remote tech workers, contributing to the development of the sector, though the influx has also triggered angst among locals as rent prices surged.

The government is promoting ambitious projects, including large-scale AI infrastructure, in a bid to position the country as a regional innovation hub.

The strategy aims to reduce economic dependence and offer opportunities for young people who might otherwise leave the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)