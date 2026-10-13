Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over Pakistan’s decision to impose a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning it could undermine fundamental rights, suppress dissent and expand the military's role in the province.

Amnesty International Raises Concerns

Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over Pakistan’s decision to impose a state of emergency and governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that the measures could undermine fundamental rights, suppress dissent and expand the military’s role in the province.

Babu Ram Pant, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for South Asia, said reports of arbitrary detentions of key political leaders, including the provincial chief minister, and internet disruptions across the province had raised questions about the necessity and proportionality of the emergency measures.

“Emergency measures are not a blank cheque to crack down on human rights, silence dissent, or concentrate power,” Pant said, stressing that any suspension of human rights obligations must remain within strictly limited circumstances permitted under international law.

He stated that deploying the armed forces could further militarise the province, particularly given the history of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions during counterterrorism operations involving security forces. Pant urged Pakistani authorities to refrain from using military personnel for ordinary policing duties and ensure that all military operations comply with international human rights law. He called on federal authorities to establish independent oversight of actions taken under the emergency framework and ensure that all measures remain strictly necessary and proportionate.

Pakistan Imposes State of Emergency

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the federal cabinet’s recommendations on October 11 to impose a state of emergency under Article 232 and governor rule under Article 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution. The government cited an “unprecedented level of violent intensity of terrorist attacks” and a “breakdown of constitutional machinery” in the province.

Details of Emergency Provisions

The emergency provisions allow Pakistan’s federal legislature to enact laws concerning the province and permit restrictions on fundamental rights, including freedoms of assembly, association and expression. Under the presidential notification, the federal parliament will exercise the provincial assembly's powers.

Under the new arrangement, the Chief Minister and provincial cabinet members, including ministers, advisers, and special assistants, will cease to hold office.

(ANI)