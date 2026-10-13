A man fell to his death from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. Several others were injured, and similar rides have been shut across the US.

A man has died after falling from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in the United States. The shocking moment was caught on a souvenir photo taken during the ride.

The ride, called Goliath, is around 200 feet tall and reaches speeds of about 70 miles per hour. According to reports, several other people were also hurt on the ride before rescue teams evacuated the passengers who were still stuck on the track.

Following the incident, Six Flags has shut down similar roller coasters at its parks across the country.

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This tragedy comes less than two weeks after Six Flags permanently closed another ride called X2 in California. That decision followed a CNN investigation into years of brain injuries and deaths linked to the ride.

The incident has raised serious questions about ride safety at amusement parks. Authorities have not yet shared full details about what caused the man to fall.

More information is expected as the investigation continues.