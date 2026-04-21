An Amnesty International report highlights a decline in Pakistan's civil liberties, citing restrictive cyber and anti-terror laws. It notes the detention of journalists, activists, and a crackdown on political opposition, including Imran Khan.

A recent report by Amnesty International has raised serious concerns about the decline of civil liberties in Pakistan, according to a report by Dawn. The rights group warned that the global human rights situation is entering one of its most difficult phases, with freedoms increasingly under threat. Dawn noted how the situation in Pakistan reflects this broader trend.

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Legal Framework Restricting Freedoms

The report highlighted that recent changes to cyber laws, anti-terror legislation, and regulations governing online speech have significantly restricted freedom of expression and peaceful protest. Dawn noted that these legal shifts have resulted in the detention of journalists, activists, and political opponents.

Amnesty also flagged the 27th Amendment, stating that it weakens judicial independence while granting extensive immunity to top state and military leadership, as cited by Dawn. The report said that authorities have continued to rely on detention, along with cybercrime and anti-terror laws, to curb dissent.

Censorship and Surveillance Tactics

The report, referenced by Dawn, also mentioned censorship tactics such as internet shutdowns by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the use of advanced surveillance technology. Media outlets critical of the government reportedly faced financial pressure through selective withdrawal of advertising.

Suppression of Dissent and Protests

As mentioned in the report, the issue of enforced disappearances remains unresolved. Protests led by Baloch activists in regions like Balochistan and Sindh were reportedly suppressed, with a March demonstration resulting in the deaths of three protesters.

The report highlighted that the crackdown on the political opposition, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has intensified. Over 100 party members were convicted in connection with the May 9, 2023 unrest. Among those affected, party founder Imran Khan continues to face imprisonment under what Amnesty described as politically driven charges.

Targeting of Vulnerable Groups

The report also shed light on rising violence against women, noting a significant increase in reported cases.

Journalists and human rights defenders have been increasingly targeted under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, with some facing travel bans and criminal charges over online activity. Activists such as Imaan Mazari were also charged for social media posts, raising concerns about due process.