Addressing the 5th BIMSTEC NSA Meeting, Ajit Doval highlighted the need for closer regional cooperation to tackle security challenges amid global conflicts and technological disruptions, urging decisive action for the members' mutual benefit.

Urgent Need for Collaboration Amid Global Challenges

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday underscored the need for closer regional cooperation to tackle evolving security challenges, saying the current global landscape marked by conflicts, geopolitical uncertainties and technological disruptions requires BIMSTEC member states to work together and take "decisive actions" for their mutual benefit.

Addressing the fifth BIMSTEC National Security Advisers' Meeting, Doval said, "We are meeting today in the backdrop of a challenging global landscape. We are witnessing conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties. We are also facing multi-domain security threats, amplified by rapid technological advancements. Disruptions in global supply chains have also resulted in economic hardship for all our countries." "In this setting, there's an urgent need for us to collaborate, take decisive actions for our mutual benefit, and find solutions to mutual discussions and deliberations to the vexed problems that we are all facing," he added.

Significance of the Bay of Bengal Grouping

Highlighting the significance of the Bay of Bengal grouping, Doval said BIMSTEC unites two of the world's most dynamic regions and represents a population of 1.7 billion people, around 22 per cent of the global population, with a combined GDP of nearly USD 5 trillion. "We are united by the Bay of Bengal, not just geographically, but also through deep civilizational and cultural legacies that have evolved over a millennium of shared history," he said.

Progress in Security Cooperation

The NSA said BIMSTEC has built strong cooperation across multiple security sectors and has made significant progress in countering common threats. He said, "Building on these unique bonds, BIMSTEC has been anchored in robust cooperation across a range of sectors on the foundations of a great past. We strive to achieve a great future, sharing prosperity and resilience for all our people. "

"We have advanced and strengthened cooperation in fighting terrorism, combating transnational organised crime, cyber threats, meeting maritime challenges, and we are poised to combat new and emerging threats together," Doval said.

He stressed that BIMSTEC's long-standing goals of regional security, connectivity, capacity building and economic security should continue to guide the grouping's collective efforts. He said, "BIMSTEC's long-standing goals of regional security, connectivity, capacity building, and economic security should continue to drive our collective efforts."

BIMSTEC's Role in India's Foreign Policy

Describing BIMSTEC as central to India's regional vision, Doval said, "For India, BIMSTEC represents our vision of Neighbourhood First, our commitment to Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions."

A Call to Deepen Cooperation

As BIMSTEC prepares to mark its 30th anniversary next year, Doval called on member countries to deepen cooperation and strengthen institutional capacities to ensure regional security and resilience. "As BIMSTEC celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, let us commit to further expand our collaborative potential and infuse new energy and resources towards ensuring regional security. We aim to build institutional capacity and cooperation across our priority sectors," he said.

Expressing confidence in the grouping's future, Doval said the member states' shared vision, common aspirations and mutual trust would continue to deliver tangible outcomes for the region. He said, "I am certain that our vision and common aspirations, coupled with mutual trust, will continue to result in tangible outcomes."

About the BIMSTEC Meeting

The fifth BIMSTEC National Security Advisers' Meeting is being hosted by India in the national capital.

BIMSTEC is a key regional organisation that was established on June 6, 1997, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration. Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as BIMSTEC and comprises seven Member States, with the admission of Myanmar on December 22 1997, and Bhutan and Nepal in February 2004. (ANI)