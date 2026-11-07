US leaders, including President Donald Trump and various governors, celebrate Diwali, acknowledging the Indian American community's significant cultural, economic, and civic contributions across the nation in a show of unity and mutual respect.

US Leaders Celebrate Diwali Across the Nation

From state capitals to the Oval Office, high-ranking American leaders have marked the festival of Diwali by offering a resounding affirmation of the profound cultural, economic and civic contributions made by the Indian American community.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson praised the state's demographic makeup while officially commemorating the holiday, stating, "We are proud to be home to one of the largest shares of Indian Americans in the country, and we have seen this community contribute so much to our state. We're so proud of these contributions. So, with that in mind, I was proud to sign a proclamation declaring November 8, 2026, as Diwali, the Festival of Lights Day here in Washington State."

State Governors Highlight Cultural Alignment

Echoing similar sentiments in Nebraska, Governor Jim Pillen emphasised the cultural alignment between traditional celebrations and regional values, remarking, "Afternoon, everyone, and welcome to your house. The Indian community is an incredibly vital piece of who we are as the people of Nebraska. You know, while Diwali is celebrated in many ways, you know, it's so direct to the core values of Nebraska: neighbours simply helping neighbours." He added, "Diwali centres on family unity, reflection and gratitude for our blessings. So, happy Diwali, and it's really, really important that you keep these traditions alive in your families. Never, ever, ever let the light go out."

North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong underscored the multifaceted ties binding the regions together, noting, "Never. What a novel concept. What a fantastic concept. What a great way. We're going to eat some great food, we're going to hang out with old friends and new friends, and we're going to continue this relationship because it's a fantastic one at an international level, at a trade level, at a state-to-state level, at a diplomatic level, but most importantly, at a human level. We have people who have done great things from India in North Dakota."

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little commended the local diaspora's professional footprint, saying, "Here in Idaho, we're proud to have a vibrant Indian community that contributes very much to our state. Through their businesses, professions, service and civic involvement, Indian Americans help strengthen Idaho's economy and help our communities be better places to live, work and raise a family."

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte focused on cross-cultural dialogue during festive gatherings at his residence, stating, "The First Lady and I welcome you to our home, and we love bringing people together from many different cultures and backgrounds. We're here to start a discussion, to continue relationships that already exist and build on those so that we can have long-term, mutually beneficial and profitable relationships."

Federal Recognition and White House Observances

Federal officials also joined in the appreciation. US Congressman Don Bacon from Nebraska observed, "But I really appreciate our Indian American community. We're called the melting pot. Over 200 ethnicities make up our country, and it is very clear to me that the Indian community in America makes us stronger and better."

US Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, who serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, spoke on the historical significance of hosting such community milestones, noting, "This building is very special to us, and particularly this part of the building is where we hold a lot of celebrations. For those of us who've been inaugurated here, we have a parade that comes down and winds up in a ball right here in this spot, and so this is a very special place."

President Trump Hosts Diwali at the Oval Office

Continuing these federal celebrations, United States President Donald Trump received a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa during a White House Diwali celebration in the Oval Office on Friday, presented by entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, who shared that he prayed for enduring ties between India and America.

Detailing the moment on X, Gondal wrote, “Honoured to celebrate Diwali with President @realDonaldTrump and proud to gift him a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, Tulsidas's hymn to Lord Hanuman that millions of us recite for courage, devotion and strength.” The White House official schedule had marked the gathering for 1:30 pm EST in the Oval Office without press access.

Reflecting on the ceremony, Gondal added, “As the diyas were lit, my prayer was for friendship between India and America, and for the triumph of light over darkness.”

Visuals shared from the event featured the cream-coloured sacred text resting against red fabric, its cover depicting a kneeling Lord Hanuman holding scripture beneath red lettering and lotus motifs, secured with metallic corner protectors. Group photographs captured attendees dressed in traditional Indian attire and formal suits gathered around the Resolute Desk against a backdrop of gold curtains, flags, telephones and a model aircraft.

According to a programme shared by Gondal, the half-hour itinerary included presidential remarks and the ceremonial lighting of a diya shortly after proceedings began. The schedule, noted as subject to change, listed high-profile attendees including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya.

Gondal’s documentation also captured views inside the West Wing, featuring ornate gold-framed presidential displays and the iconic wall bearing the "The West Wing" inscription in gold script. Among the mementoes shared was an image of a presidential challenge coin held in an open palm, featuring gold lettering, a central crest and inscriptions denoting the "President of the United States" alongside "45th & 47th". “The Trump coin I received this Diwali will always remind me of this day,” Gondal noted.

Recounting the experience personally, Gondal stated, “I never imagined celebrating Diwali in the Oval Office. Being there with President Trump, I felt his magnetic presence firsthand.”

White House Diwali observances trace back to 2003 under the administration of George W. Bush, with Barack Obama becoming the first sitting US president to personally light a ceremonial diya in the East Room in 2009, according to archival records. (ANI)