Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alexei Navalny was close to being freed through prisoner swap before his death claims key ally

    In a surprising revelation, a key ally of Alexei Navalny has asserted that the Russian opposition politician was on the verge of freedom through a prisoner swap just before his untimely death. The claim adds a layer of intrigue to Navalny's demise, with suspicions pointing towards a potentially orchestrated event.

    Alexei Navalny was close to being freed through prisoner swap before his death claims key ally avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Alexei Navalny’s tragic death has sparked rumors about a possible foul play from the Kremlin. A key ally of Navalny has made sensational claims that might have resulted in the death of the Russian opposition leader on February 16 at the Arctic penal colony. The West is preparing sanctions after a suspected Kremlin hand.

    Maria Pevchikh on Monday claimed that Alexei Navalny was close to being freed from the chains of Putin's oppression. Speaking on YouTube she claimed that talks were at advanced stages with Russia over a prisoner swap involving Alexei Navalny. The swap would have taken place by now if Alexei Navalny was still alive.

    Maria Pevchikh said, “Alexei Navalny could be sitting in this seat right now, right today. That's not a figure of speech, it could and should have happened. Navalny should have been out in the next few days because we got a decision about his exchange. In early February, Putin was offered to exchange the killer, FSB officer Vadim Krasikov, who's serving time for a murder in Berlin, for two American citizens and Alexei Navalny.”

    The US accepted that it was trying for the release of two US nationals who were captured by the Russians. Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine were in line for the prisoner exchange for the FSB officer Vadim Krasikov. However, the developments have been marred by Navalny’s suspicious death.

    According to Alexei Navalny's supporters, the post-mortem report of the Russian opposition leader has mentioned the cause of death as natural. This is contrary to what the prison officials were claiming last week that Alexei Navalny collapsed and died after a walk in the Arctic penal colony.

    Maria Pevchikh claimed that the plans for Alexei Navalny's release were set forth just after the Ukraine invasion. His family and allies even reached out to the late Henry Kissinger to act as a mediator for the release. Pevchikh asserted that the Western governments failed by providing empty promises without doing much for Navalny.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacob Rothschild dies at 87, leaves behind a stunning dynastic legacy avv

    Financier Lord Jacob Rothschild dies at 87, leaves behind a stunning dynastic legacy

    Israel plans $60 Billion debt raise, freezes hiring as operation in Rafah intensifies; focus shifts on Hamas avv

    Israel plans $60 Billion debt raise, freezes hiring as operation in Rafah intensifies; focus shifts on Hamas

    UN chief slams Security Council for inaction amid Ukraine and Gaza crises, red tapism at all-time high avv

    UN chief slams Security Council for inaction amid Ukraine and Gaza crises, red tapism at all-time high

    Pig butchering' scam leaves Indian techie in the US with Rs 4 crore financial blow, what is it? AJR

    'Pig butchering' scam leaves Indian techie in the US with Rs 4 crore financial blow, what is it?

    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi' vkp

    Row after London-based academician Nitasha Kaul barred from entering India; blames 'orders from Delhi'

    Recent Stories

    RIP Pankaj Udhas Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out gcw

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out

    Pankaj Udhas Net Worth: Know about ghazal singer's first salary, house and more RBA

    Pankaj Udhas Net Worth: Know about ghazal singer's first salary, house and more

    THROWBACK: When Pankaj Udhas experienced love at first sight with wife Farida RKK

    Pankaj Udhas love story: When the late singer experienced love at first sight with wife Farida

    Beacon of Indian music PM Modi mourns loss of Pankaj Udhas, says his Ghazals spoke directly to soul gcw

    'Beacon of Indian music': PM Modi mourns loss of Pankaj Udhas, says his Ghazals spoke directly to soul

    Instagram influencer Anamika Bishnoi fatally shot by husband in Phalodi; disturbing CCTV video goes viral snt

    Instagram influencer Anamika Bishnoi fatally shot by husband in Phalodi; disturbing CCTV video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon