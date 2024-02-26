In a surprising revelation, a key ally of Alexei Navalny has asserted that the Russian opposition politician was on the verge of freedom through a prisoner swap just before his untimely death. The claim adds a layer of intrigue to Navalny's demise, with suspicions pointing towards a potentially orchestrated event.

Alexei Navalny’s tragic death has sparked rumors about a possible foul play from the Kremlin. A key ally of Navalny has made sensational claims that might have resulted in the death of the Russian opposition leader on February 16 at the Arctic penal colony. The West is preparing sanctions after a suspected Kremlin hand.

Maria Pevchikh on Monday claimed that Alexei Navalny was close to being freed from the chains of Putin's oppression. Speaking on YouTube she claimed that talks were at advanced stages with Russia over a prisoner swap involving Alexei Navalny. The swap would have taken place by now if Alexei Navalny was still alive.

Maria Pevchikh said, “Alexei Navalny could be sitting in this seat right now, right today. That's not a figure of speech, it could and should have happened. Navalny should have been out in the next few days because we got a decision about his exchange. In early February, Putin was offered to exchange the killer, FSB officer Vadim Krasikov, who's serving time for a murder in Berlin, for two American citizens and Alexei Navalny.”

The US accepted that it was trying for the release of two US nationals who were captured by the Russians. Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine were in line for the prisoner exchange for the FSB officer Vadim Krasikov. However, the developments have been marred by Navalny’s suspicious death.

According to Alexei Navalny's supporters, the post-mortem report of the Russian opposition leader has mentioned the cause of death as natural. This is contrary to what the prison officials were claiming last week that Alexei Navalny collapsed and died after a walk in the Arctic penal colony.

Maria Pevchikh claimed that the plans for Alexei Navalny's release were set forth just after the Ukraine invasion. His family and allies even reached out to the late Henry Kissinger to act as a mediator for the release. Pevchikh asserted that the Western governments failed by providing empty promises without doing much for Navalny.