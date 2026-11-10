Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has dismissed 2028 presidential bid speculation, urging Democrats to prioritize legislative agendas and economic concerns rather than focusing on the next election following recent midterm successes.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dismisses 2028 Presidential Bid Speculation

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has dismissed speculation surrounding a possible presidential bid in 2028, asserting that Democrats must focus on delivering on the electoral mandate received from voters rather than becoming preoccupied with the next election. Speaking to reporters amid growing calls from supporters for her to enter the 2028 presidential race, Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, said voters wanted lawmakers to concentrate on legislative priorities, investigations and pressing economic concerns following the Democrats' electoral gains in the November midterm elections.

"I think the thing that's important here is the last thing that people want to hear from me or any other politician here is about the next election. And what they actually want to hear from us is about what we are going to do with the electoral results they just gave us on Tuesday," she said.

Legislative Priorities Over Electoral Calculations

Emphasising that voters were more concerned about the party's immediate legislative agenda than electoral calculations, she said, "So I think people are less concerned about the horse race, and they want to know: What are the investigations we're going to be starting? What is the legislation that we're going to be starting?" She also highlighted the need to address healthcare-related concerns, particularly the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidy cliff and the Medicaid cliff expected in January.

"What are we going to do about the ACA subsidy cliff and the Medicaid cliff that's coming in January? That's what people want to hear about—with what we're going to do with the power that they just gave us, as opposed to being exhausted and talking about an election," she added.

Campaign Efforts and Political Landscape

Her remarks come as a political organisation, Ready for AOC, announced a nationwide volunteer-driven campaign to encourage the progressive New York congresswoman to run for president. According to The New York Times, the organisation aims to enlist 10,000 community leaders across the country and collect at least one million signatures from people pledging support for a potential Ocasio-Cortez presidential campaign. The group said it had already secured the participation of more than 500 local political and union leaders across 35 states.

The campaign is part of broader efforts by supporters to draft Ocasio-Cortez into the 2028 presidential race, as Democrats begin positioning themselves for what is expected to be a competitive primary. Ocasio-Cortez rose to national prominence in 2018 after defeating a longtime incumbent in a major upset. Since then, she has emerged as one of the Democratic Party's most recognisable progressive voices, building a substantial following among younger voters and left-wing activists.

Meanwhile, questions also remain over whether she could challenge Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer for his New York Senate seat, a possibility that has attracted interest among Democrats dissatisfied with the party's congressional leadership. Schumer, following the Democrats' projected victories in both chambers of Congress, outlined affordability, healthcare costs and ending the war with Iran as key priorities.

"We have five words for the American people. Relief is on the way," Schumer said on November 5, pledging to work towards reducing household expenses. He also called for an end to the conflict with Iran, stating, "The American people don't know what the heck we're fighting for in Iran. He's never made it clear. He changes his mind day to day and minute to minute. This war must end. It must end."

The Democrats' projected electoral gains are expected to give the party greater influence over congressional investigations, legislation and oversight of President Donald Trump's administration.