Al Qaida has issued an unusual warning to China over its treatment of Uighur Muslims, marking a rare shift in the group’s focus. Atef al‑Awlaki, the leader of Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a statement that celebrated attacks on Jews and Americans while cautioning Beijing that its policies toward Uyghurs were being closely monitored.

Awlaki declared that China would be held “accountable” if it did not change course, threatening action against Chinese interests both on land and at sea. The statement was circulated through pro‑Al Qaida outlets on Telegram, underscoring the group’s intent to broaden its targets.

China has historically been a low‑priority adversary for Al Qaida, despite the organization’s global ambitions. The group has operated in Kashmir and other parts of India and maintains a dedicated cell for the subcontinent known as Al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). AQIS was first led by Sanaul Haq, also known as Asim Umar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The latest message suggested that Al Qaida cells are strengthening ties with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), also known as the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP). ETIM is a Uighur separatist organization seeking to establish an independent Islamic state called “East Turkistan” in China’s Xinjiang province.

Awlaki’s statement also called on Muslims worldwide to attack Jews and Americans. The Arabic text praised recent operations against these groups and urged followers to continue targeting what it described as “dual evil.” The rhetoric reinforced Al Qaida’s longstanding hostility toward Western nations while adding China to its list of adversaries.

The AQAP chief further emphasized that the group was closely observing Chinese actions against Muslims. He warned that the organization would not ignore what it viewed as oppressive practices and signaled readiness to escalate.

Awlaki assumed leadership of AQAP last year after the death of Khalid Batarfi in March 2024. He is a relative of Anwar al‑Awlaki, the influential Al Qaida ideologue killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2011. His rise has coincided with renewed attempts by AQAP to assert relevance through aggressive messaging and alliances.

The warning to China highlights a potential shift in Al Qaida’s strategy, aligning with separatist movements in Xinjiang while maintaining its traditional focus on Western targets. Analysts note that while threats against Beijing have been rare, the latest statement suggests the group is seeking to expand its reach and capitalize on grievances involving Uighur Muslims.