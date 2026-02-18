Israel will allow 10,000 Palestinians to attend Friday prayers at Al‑Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan but has imposed strict age limits. Palestinian authorities say preparations were blocked, while worshippers and imams report bans.

Israel announced it would allow 10,000 Palestinian worshippers to attend weekly prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in east Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan, which began Wednesday.

Israeli authorities also imposed restrictions on entry to the mosque compound, permitting access only to men aged 55 and older, women aged 50 and older, and children up to age 12.

"Ten thousand Palestinian worshippers will be permitted to enter the Temple Mount for Friday prayers throughout the month of Ramadan, subject to obtaining a dedicated daily permit in advance," COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs in occupied territory said in a statement.

"Entry for men will be permitted from age 55, for women from age 50, and for children up to age 12 when accompanied by a first-degree relative."

During Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians traditionally attend prayers at Al‑Aqsa, Islam's third‑holiest site, located in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967 and later annexed in a move that is not internationally recognised.

The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate said this week that Israeli authorities had prevented the Islamic Waqf -- the Jordanian‑run body that administers the site -- from carrying out routine preparations ahead of Ramadan, including installing shade structures and setting up temporary medical clinics.

A senior imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad al-Abbasi, told AFP that he, too, had been barred from entering the compound.

"I have been barred from the mosque for a week, and the order can be renewed," he said.

Abbasi said he was not informed of the reason for the ban, which came into effect from Monday.

Under long‑standing arrangements, Jews may visit the Al‑Aqsa compound -- which they revere as the site of the first and second Jewish temples -- but they are not permitted to pray there.

Israel says it is committed to upholding this status quo, though Palestinians fear it is being eroded.

In recent years, a growing number of Jewish ultranationalists have challenged the prayer ban, including far‑right politician Itamar Ben‑Gvir, who prayed at the site while serving as national security minister in 2024 and 2025.

