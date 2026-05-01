Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo are restoring full-scale operations at Hamad International Airport from May 1, 2026. The move comes two months after a US-Israeli military campaign triggered a massive regional conflagration.

Air India Express, India's first international value carrier, has announced the reinstatement of operations to Qatar and Bahrain, along with additional flights to the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, starting April 30. Flights have resumed from major Indian metros and regional gateways, including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi. Air India Express will continue operating to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Muscat, with the reinstatement of established routes connecting India to the Gulf region.

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Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India's most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to 'Xplore More, Xpress More', the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable. With thoughtfully curated touches - from 'Gourmair' hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits for over 20 million members, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.

Indian Airlines Restore Full Operations at Doha's Hamad Airport

In a significant move, India's leading airlines are set to restore full-scale operations at Hamad International Airport (DOH) starting today, May 1. The resumption comes exactly two months after Operation Epic Fury (launched Feb 28, 2026), a joint US-Israeli military campaign that targeted Iranian leadership and nuclear infrastructure. This triggered a massive regional conflagration.

Three of India's most prominent carriers will spearhead the return to Hamad International, reconnecting Doha with various major Indian metros and regional hubs, Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo.

"Indian carriers plan to resume operations at Hamad International Airport, Doha, as flight operations continue to expand. Air India, Air India Express and Indigo plan to resume their flight services between Doha and various destinations in India starting 1 May 2026," posted Embassy of India Doha, Qatar on X. The Embassy emphasised that this expansion is not an isolated effort but a synchronised move between international aviation bodies. (ANI)