    Air Arabia Abu Dhabi all set to launch flight service between Kolkata, UAE capital in March 2023

    The airline will operate an Airbus A320 aircraft on the route.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday (February 23) said that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a low-cost carrier, is all set to begin flight operations to Kolkata from the UAE capital from March 15.

    In a statement, the AAI said, "The new service -- between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata and Abu Dhabi International Airport -- will be available three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays."

    According to the statement, the aircraft will leave Abu Dhabi at 2.25 pm (local time) and reach Kolkata 8.20 pm (local time) on all three days. The return flight will leave Kolkata at 9.05 pm (local time) the same day and reach Abu Dhabi at 1.05 am (local time).

    The airline will operate an Airbus A320 aircraft on the route. In a press release shared by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi on its website, it said that Kolkata marks the seventh destination for the airline in India after Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

    Quoting Adel Al Ali, the group chief executive officer of Air Arabia, the statement also said that the service will provide its customer base with more convenient and affordable opportunities for business, leisure, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

