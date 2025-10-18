Reports suggest Pakistan’s military has crossed into Afghanistan over 1,200 times and violated its airspace on 710 occasions over the past four years, intensifying an already deadly border conflict between the two nations.

The fragile peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan has once again been rocked, as a PTI report quoting Afghan sources revealed on Saturday that Pakistani military forces have violated Afghanistan’s border over 1,200 times and breached its airspace on 710 occasions in the last four years. The disclosure comes amid escalating clashes that have left civilians, soldiers, and even young cricketers caught in the crossfire.

A Deadly Spark

The latest hostilities erupted after a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul last week, escalating tensions along the already fragile Durand Line. The situation worsened after at least three Afghan cricketers were reportedly killed in a Pakistani strike in Paktika province, leaving the nation shocked and mourning.

“After many years of patience and restraint, Afghanistan exercised its right to self-defence as enshrined in international law by conducting limited retaliatory military operations on October 11 against Pakistani forces positions along the Durand line,” Afghan sources told the news agency.

The border clashes mark the latest chapter in a long-standing pattern of violations that Afghan officials say have repeatedly targeted civilians and border security personnel.

Years of Border Breaches

According to the PTI report, Pakistani forces have been relentless over the last four years. “From the beginning of 2024 until now, 102 civilians and Afghan border guards have been killed and 139 others wounded in view of the attacks,” the Afghan sources were quoted as saying.

The breaches have not been limited to artillery or mortar fire. “In the past four years, Pakistan military have carried out more than 712 air violations that included 16 episodes of bombings with jets and drones in the provinces of Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Khost, Paktia, and Paktika that left 114 Pakistani tribal refugees, Afghan civilians and Afghan border guards dead,” they added.

Dozens of homes and businesses have been destroyed, leaving communities grappling with loss and financial devastation.

Diplomacy Ignored

Even attempts at diplomacy have failed to curb the violence. In December 2024, a delegation led by Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan, visited Kabul. During that period, Pakistani military aircraft bombed areas in Paktia and Paktika, causing civilian casualties. Limited reciprocal military operations took place in retaliation, but the violations persisted.

In August this year, Pakistani airstrikes targeted Nuristan, Nangarhar, and Khost provinces. Afghan sources noted: “There were no casualties in Nuristan and Nangarhar, and contrary to their claims there were no members of any anti-Pakistan group present there. But in Khost province they killed three children from an Afghan family (civilians) and wounded four women.”

Despite these repeated provocations, Afghanistan initially responded only through diplomatic channels, hoping to avoid further escalation.

Airspace Violations Over Kabul

Tensions reached a peak when Pakistan violated Kabul’s airspace on the night before Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on October 9. Pakistani combat jets reportedly produced loud aerial explosions over the capital.

In response, Afghan sources emphasized that retaliatory measures were carefully targeted. “Afghanistan's recent retaliations were mostly confined to the areas from which Afghanistan's territory was repeatedly subjected to artillery and mortar fire, drone incursions, and other violations,” they said.

A Warning to Pakistan

Afghan officials stressed that while escalation is not their aim, their country’s sovereignty and citizens’ safety are non-negotiable. “We do not seek to escalate the situation, but if the Pakistanis insist on violating Afghan air and ground space, or carry out bombings, we will be compelled to give a firm and befitting response, because defending our land and people is our inherent right and responsibility,” the sources said.