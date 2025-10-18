Major General Sudhakar Jee (Retd) warns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan risk a self-destructive escalation, calling it unprovoked aggression.

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s cricketing community is reeling after the death of three promising cricketers and five others in a Pakistani airstrike along the Paktika border. In a mark of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has withdrawn from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled for next month.

The young players — Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — had travelled from Urgun to Sharana in eastern Paktika to participate in a friendly match. Their untimely deaths have sparked grief not just in Afghanistan, but across the cricketing world.

Expert Warns of Potential Escalation

Asianet Newsable English spoke to defence and security expert Major General Sudhakar Jee (Retd) about the implications of the incident.

"Pakistan’s retaliation against Afghanistan despite the extended ceasefire in its ongoing intermittent ground and aerial attack is fraught with potential self-destructive end-state. No self-respecting country would ever take such unprovoked aggression by air space violation silently," he said.

He further drew on Afghanistan’s historic reputation:

"Afghanistan is popularly known as the historical 'graveyard of empire'. No invader has ever gone unpunished and undefeated by Afghanistan in its history and Pakistan is no exception."

Sudhakar Jee warned that the situation could worsen:

"The recent conflict has very high potential to flare up despite extension of ceasefire. We have to wait and watch."

On the broader geopolitical context, he added:

"The integration of the 'Pashtunsthan', ie, integrating Khyber Pakhtun Khwa (KPK) with its adjoining areas in Afghanistan may turn into a reality in near future."

Ceasefire Amid Rising Cross-Border Tensions

The airstrikes occurred during a fragile 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following days of intense cross-border clashes.

Earlier, Pakistan had requested an extension of the truce until the end of the ongoing Doha negotiations aimed at easing tensions. Afghanistan reportedly agreed, extending the ceasefire until the conclusion of the talks. Negotiations between the two sides are scheduled to begin today in Qatar.