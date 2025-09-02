A 6.0 earthquake in Afghanistan's Kunar province killed 900 and injured 3,000, flattening villages. The rescue teams continue searching for survivors amid urgent humanitarian needs.

The death toll has risen to 900 after a powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province in the early hours on Monday, injuring more than 3,000 people. Entire villages were flattened in the mountainous region bordering Pakistan. Rescue teams are working against time to pull survivors from the rubble as fears of more casualties grow.

Afghanistan Cricket Board's donation for quake victims

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has extended financial assistance to families affected by the Kunar earthquake. Leadership, officials, staff, and players contributed at the Kabul office and in Khost province. National team players in the UAE also donated their match fees and awards from the ongoing tri-nation series. The ACB confirmed that these contributions, along with future support, will soon be delivered to victims. “The grief of Kunar is the grief of all Afghanistan,” the board said.

India sends emergency relief to Afghanistan

India has rushed emergency aid to Afghanistan after the devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Kunar province. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday that he had spoken with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences and assure support. He confirmed that 1,000 family tents had already been delivered to Kabul on Sunday to provide shelter to displaced families. In addition, 15 tonnes of food supplies are being moved from India’s mission in Kabul to the quake-hit Kunar province.

Jaishankar added that more consignments of relief material will be dispatched starting Tuesday as part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance. He also wished a quick recovery to those injured in the disaster and stressed that “India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time.” The aid comes as Afghan officials continue to appeal for urgent international help amid rising casualties and large-scale destruction in remote areas.

PM Modi condoles Afghanistan earthquake tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragedy on Monday and assured that India stands ready to provide all possible assistance and relief to the affected communities. The disaster has once again highlighted Afghanistan's vulnerability to natural calamities, with aid agencies warning of an urgent need for food, medical supplies, and shelter for displaced families.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected."

Districts devastated, rescue efforts hampered

Several districts in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, including Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapa Dara, were among the worst hit by Monday's 6.0 magnitude earthquake, according to Taliban-run authorities quoted by Khaama Press. In neighbouring Nangarhar province, at least nine people were confirmed dead and several others injured.

Entire villages built with fragile mud and stone homes collapsed under the tremors, while landslides blocked key roads and disrupted rescue efforts. Communication networks were also damaged, making it harder for relief teams to reach remote communities.

Officials have appealed for urgent international support as helicopters and rescue workers attempt to access affected areas, but operations are being slowed by rugged terrain and heavy infrastructure damage. The earthquake once again highlights Afghanistan’s high vulnerability to natural disasters, especially in mountainous and hard-to-reach regions. The tragedy comes less than two years after another deadly quake struck the country, underscoring the recurring risks faced by its people. Tremors were also felt in several parts of neighbouring Pakistan, though no major damage was reported there.

