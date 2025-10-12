The Armed Forces of IEA conducted retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line late Saturday night, following repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty and recent airstrikes on its territory.

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) conducted retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line late Saturday night, following repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty and recent airstrikes on its territory, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said in a statement. In a post on X, the ministry stated, “Tonight, our armed forces conducted a successful retaliatory operation against the centres of Pakistani forces along the Durand Line in response to the repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty by the Pakistani military and airstrikes on Afghanistan's territory. The operation concluded around midnight.”

The ministry warned that Afghan forces remain ready to defend the nation's borders against any further attacks. "If the Pakistani side violates Afghanistan's sovereignty again, our armed forces are prepared to defend the country's borders and will respond decisively," the statement added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence had condemned Pakistan's airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika provinces, calling them "an unprecedented and violent act" in the history of both countries. The ministry warned that any escalation would "have consequences for the Pakistani military."

In a separate statement, the MoD said, "Once again, Pakistan has violated Afghanistan's airspace, bombing a civilian market in the Marghi area of Barmal district in Paktika province near the Durand Line and also breaching the airspace of the capital, Kabul."
The ministry described the attacks as "unprecedented, violent and condemnable," asserting that defending Afghanistan's sovereignty was its "legitimate right."

Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that explosions were heard in Kabul on Thursday night, saying that investigations were underway and no casualties had yet been reported. He also announced that the IEA would hold a press conference on Sunday morning at the government's media center to address the developments.

Taliban officials said the fighting began after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out airstrikes on the Afghan capital earlier in the week. "In retaliation for the airstrikes by Pakistani forces, Taliban border forces in the east are engaged in heavy clashes against Pakistani forces' posts in various border areas," the Afghan military said in a statement quoted by Dawn.
Former US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad warned that Pakistan's airstrikes on Kabul could trigger a broader conflict. 

Describing the operation as a failure, he urged diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.
"Pakistan's attack against the capital of Afghanistan appears to have been a failure," Khalilzad wrote on X. 
"It seems that the person who was targeted may not have been in Kabul at all. What might Islamabad do next? More attacks? Pakistani aircraft have been flying over Kabul breaking the sound barrier. Afghans are also preparing for a response. Some leaders are pushing for immediate retaliation. The probability of conflict and wider instability is on the rise."
The State of Qatar expressed concern over rising tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the potential repercussions for regional security.

In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged both sides to prioritize "dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint" to de-escalate the situation. "The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's support for all regional and international efforts aimed at strengthening peace and security, and affirms its commitment to ensuring stability and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples," it said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)