Aerial firing in Pakistan's Karachi on New Year’s night leaves 29 injured; ban flouted

At least 29 people, including women and children sustained injuries after New Year celebrations in Pakistan's Karachi were marred by aerial firing in various areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting rescue officials.

The incidents of air firing occurred in different parts of the city, including Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, Shah Faisal, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, and Korangi.

Rescue teams promptly responded and rushed the injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from such dangerous activities in the future to ensure public safety during celebrations.

Earlier, AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho issued a warning for the people of the port city, planning aerial firing in celebration of year 2025.

The police would register cases under the attempted murder section for aerial firing incidents that occurred on New Year’s Eve, AIG Odho warned Karachiites.

Odho observed that last year, 31 people were injured due to aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi, for which several people were booked.

