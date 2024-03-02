Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Abu Dhabi’s BAPS temple opens its doors to the public with strong guidelines; You won't believe what's in, out

    As the gates of the enchanting Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Temple swing open to the public, anticipation rises for the spiritual experience. Temple management has shared the guidelines which include a strict dress code inside the Hindu temple premises.

    Abu Dhabi's BAPS temple opens its doors to the public with strong guidelines; You won't believe what's in, out avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

    The grand Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi has been finally opened to the public after its inauguration by Indian PM Narendra Modi last month. The Pran Prathishta or inauguration ceremony of the BAPS Swami Narayan Mandir was followed by the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

    Ahead of the opening of the BAPS temple to the public in Abu Dhabi, the management set out strict guidelines including dress codes for visiting the temple. The long guidelines were shared on the BAPS website for the people. People in the UAE and the Gulf region have been eagerly waiting to visit the grand temple.

    The strict guidelines read, “Cover the area of the body between the neck, the elbow, and the ankles. Caps, t-shirts, and other clothing articles with offensive designs are not allowed. Do not wear translucent or tight-fitting clothing. Avoid clothing articles and accessories that make distracting noises or reflections.”

    Pets are also not allowed in the temple premises and food and drinks brought from outside are also prohibited inside the BAPS temple. Drone enthusiasts were also given a blow as the management ruled that no drones would be allowed inside the temple.

    The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple is the biggest Hindu temple in the Gulf region. UAE marked a significant shift in their outlook after allowing the building of the grand Hindu structure thus showcasing its policy of openness and accommodation of other cultures and religions. There are three other Hindu temples in Dubai as well.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 5:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US plans airdrop of supplies in Gaza: Assessing risks, examining past examples, and exploring other options avv

    US plans airdrop of supplies in Gaza: Assessing risks, examining past examples, and exploring other options

    Speculations surround Kate Middleton's absence as Princess stays away from public events for 2 months avv

    Speculations surround Kate Middleton's absence as Princess stays away from public events for 2 months

    Canadian authorities slam Aylo Holdings for privacy violations on Pornhub; check details AJR

    Canadian authorities slam Aylo Holdings for privacy violations on Pornhub; check details

    Who was Amarnath Ghosh, professional dancer from Kolkata shot dead in US during evening walk? AJR

    Who was Amarnath Ghosh, professional dancer from Kolkata shot dead in US during evening walk?

    Israeli diplomat's son assaulted in US jail, bizarre attack stemmed from sausage conversation avv

    Israeli diplomat's son assaulted in US jail, bizarre attack stemmed from sausage conversation

    Recent Stories

    Political unity in Aurangabad: PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slam RJD's dynastic rule AJR

    Political unity in Aurangabad: PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slam RJD's dynastic rule

    Football Happy Birthday Antonio Rudiger: 10 facts of the German football star osf

    Happy Birthday Antonio Rudiger: 10 facts of the German football star

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh, Akon's team arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities NIR

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh, Akon’s team arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities

    US plans airdrop of supplies in Gaza: Assessing risks, examining past examples, and exploring other options avv

    US plans airdrop of supplies in Gaza: Assessing risks, examining past examples, and exploring other options

    cricket Ishan Kishan declined BCCI's redemption offer in England Test Series: Report osf

    Ishan Kishan declined BCCI's redemption offer in England Test series: Report

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon