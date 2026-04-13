Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has arrived in Beijing for an official visit. The trip aims to enhance UAE-China's comprehensive strategic partnership, focusing on economic cooperation and investment.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Beijing, starting an official visit to the People's Republic of China aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation across key priority sectors.

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The visit underscores the shared commitment of the UAE and China to deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership and unlocking new opportunities for development and economic cooperation. It also reflects a joint focus on expanding investment in high-potential sectors, in line with evolving regional and global market dynamics.

Furthermore, the visit reinforces the UAE as a leading global trade hub, a key investment gateway and a strategic partner in driving sustainable economic growth.

High-Level Delegation

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the UAE President to China and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court. (ANI/WAM)