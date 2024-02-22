Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AAP MLA Ranbir Singh sparks row after video of him abusing, misbehaving with farmers goes viral (WATCH)

    In a recent controversy, AAP MLA Ranbir Singh finds himself in hot water as a viral video captures him engaging in abusive behavior and misconduct towards farmers, raising concerns and sparking a heated debate within the party cadres.

    AAP MLA Ranbir Singh sparks row after video of him abusing, misbehaving with farmers goes viral (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is engulfed in a new controversy after its Ferozepur MLA, Ranbir Singh, was caught on camera hurling abuses. The Punjab legislative assembly member took part in a public rally where he walked with some of his supporters and farmers as well. Farmers with green flags surrounded the leader while marching.

    Ranbir Singh was caught in an argument with a senior member of the Kisan march. The argument kept on going as Ranbir Singh was moving forward. The Ferozepur MLA then lost his cool and started abusing the senior farmer. He used the word, “Bhench*d” repeatedly with the farmer and talked him down from the conversation.

    The video has gone viral on social media platforms paving the way for the controversy to get bigger. The Aam Aadmi Party has religiously supported farmers in their recent protests demanding more MSP from the Central government. In such a situation, the video of MLA Ranbir Singh is creating a challenge for the national party.

    Farmers of Punjab from various organizations have begun another protest drive with the motto of ‘Delhi Challo’. Large numbers of farmers only from Punjab are blocking national highways. The farmers have also brought large machinery to break the barricades of state police.

    Despite India moving into its general elections, the farmers of Punjab have gathered demanding a policy improvement. The Narendra Modi-led government even if agreeing on the demands will not be able to provide a policy change as it will be possible only after the conclusion of general elections and the establishment of a fresh term.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 6:49 PM IST
