A dog is a man's best friend but since when? Scientists pinpoint the exact time & how it happened

A groundbreaking research suggests that the timeless bond between humans and dogs dates back thousands of years earlier than previously believed

A dog is a man's best friend but since when? Scientists pinpoint the exact time & how it happened shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

 

A groundbreaking research suggests that the timeless bond between humans and dogs dates back thousands of years earlier than previously believed. A recent analysis of canine bones from archaeological sites in Alaska reveals evidence that humans and dogs cohabitated as far back as 10,000 BC.

The discovery was made at Swan Point, a site located about 70 miles southeast of Fairbanks. Researchers from the University of Arizona unearthed a 12,000-year-old lower leg bone belonging to a wolf-sized adult canine. This bone, dated to the waning years of the Ice Age, offers compelling evidence of the early connections between Indigenous Alaskans and their canine companions.

“We now have evidence that canids and people had close relationships earlier than we knew they did in the Americas,” stated François Lanoë, lead author and assistant research professor of anthropology at the University of Arizona.

The bone revealed traces of salmon proteins, indicating these ancient canines were fed fish caught by humans. This dietary clue points to domestication, as wild canines of that era primarily hunted land animals. “This is the smoking gun because they're not really going after salmon in the wild,” remarked Ben Potter, co-author and archaeologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Also read: Why you should never re-use water bottles or plastic containers? Experts reveal alarming reasons

The researchers also uncovered an 8,100-year-old canine jawbone at Hollembaek Hill, another site south of Delta Junction. These findings underscore the enduring presence of domesticated dogs in early human settlements across the Americas.

"People like me who are interested in the peopling of the Americas are very interested in knowing if those first Americans came with dogs," said Lanoë. "Until you find those animals in archaeological sites, we can speculate about it, but it’s hard to prove one way or another."

Both Lanoë and Potter cautioned that the canines from this period might still resemble tamed wolves rather than fully domesticated dogs. “Behaviorally, they seem to be like dogs, but genetically, they’re not related to anything we know,” Lanoë explained.

The research team collaborated closely with the Healy Lake Village Council, representing the Mendas Cha’ag people, to excavate Hollembaek Hill. Evelynn Combs, an archaeologist and Healy Lake local, contributed to the study through her work with the tribe’s cultural preservation office.

For Combs, the discovery resonates deeply with her own experiences growing up in the Tanana Valley with her dog, Rosebud. "I really like the idea that, in the record, however long ago, it is a repeatable cultural experience that I have this relationship and this level of love with my dog," she said.

Reflecting on the findings, Combs added, "I know that throughout history, these relationships have always been present. I really love that we can look at the record and see that thousands of years ago, we still had our companions."

Also read: For the first time in 1,700 years, real face of beloved Santa Claus REVEALED - just in time for Christmas

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence shk

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence

For the first time in 1,700 years, real face of beloved Santa Claus REVEALED - just in time for Christmas shk

For the first time in 1,700 years, real face of beloved Santa Claus REVEALED - just in time for Christmas

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH) shk

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH)

'Respect religious freedom...' US urges Bangladesh to ensure legal representation for Hindu monk chinmoy krishna das anr

'Respect religious freedom...' US urges Bangladesh to ensure legal representation for Hindu monk

Who is Jared Isaacman, Donald Trump's pick as next NASA chief? gcw

Who is Jared Isaacman, Donald Trump's pick as next NASA chief?

Recent Stories

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence shk

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence

Petco Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Petco Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Meme Stocks GameStop, AMC Take Off After ‘Roaring Kitty’’ Resurfaces With A Cryptic X Post: Retail Excited

Meme Stocks GameStop, AMC Take Off After ‘Roaring Kitty’’ Resurfaces With A Cryptic X Post: Retail Excited

Entergy Stock Jumps On Partnership To Power Meta’s Largest Data Centre: Retail Lights Up

Entergy Stock Jumps On Partnership To Power Meta’s Largest Data Centre: Retail Lights Up

Victoria’s Secret Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Victoria’s Secret Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon