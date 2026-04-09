Since the West Asia conflict began, 8,15,000 passengers have travelled to India, the MEA said. India is monitoring the region, ensuring citizen safety, and facilitating travel despite airspace restrictions and closures in countries like Israel.

Since the inception of the conflict in West Asia on February 28, after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, around 8,15,000 passengers have travelled to India from the region as hostilities escalated, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release on the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in the region, officials from the MEA said that India continues to closely monitor developments in West Asia and remains actively engaged with countries across the region to ensure the safety and welfare of its citizens. The officials noted that despite airspace restrictions in the region, flights from countries where operations remain feasible are continuing.

Flight Operations and Airspace Status

"Flights continue to operate from countries where airspace remains open. Since 28 February, around 8,15,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India," the release stated. In the UAE, around 85 limited non-scheduled flights are expected today, while travel from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar is ongoing. Airspace closures in Kuwait and Israel have necessitated rerouting via alternate hubs such as Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

Evacuation and Facilitation Efforts

The MEA also highlighted that the Embassy of India in Iran has facilitated the transit of 2,170 Indian nationals to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India, including 971 students and 657 fishermen. "The Embassy of India in Tehran has so far facilitated movement of 2,170 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India, including 971 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen. Israeli airspace remains closed. Travel of Indian nationals continue to be facilitated through Jordan and Egypt to India. Iraq airspace is now open, though flight operations have not yet resumed. Travel of Indian nationals continue to be facilitated through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India," the statement added.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

The officials also stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates from April 11 to April 12 to meet UAE leadership and review bilateral cooperation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and also noted that Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, will undertake an official visit to Qatar from April 9 to April 10. According to a statement issued by the MEA on Wednesday, the EAM's visit to the UAE is part of a two-leg foreign visit. The EAM is currently on a two-day visit to Mauritius, as part of leg one of his visit from April 9 to April 10, during which he will participate in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference. (ANI)