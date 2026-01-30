An 8-year-old Chinese boy, Liu Chuxi, woke from a 55-day coma after his mother played familiar sounds and video messages from his classmates, defying doctors’ grim prognosis.

A remarkable and heart-warming recovery story has captured global attention after an 8-year-old Chinese boy, identified as Liu Chuxi, regained consciousness following a 55-day coma — an outcome his family and community are calling nothing short of a miracle. Liu, a third-grade student from Yueyang city in Hunan province, fell into a coma in November 2025 after sustaining severe brain and lung injuries in a car accident. Doctors treating him warned that his chances of waking were “extremely slim,” given the seriousness of his condition and the extended period he remained unresponsive.

Despite the grim prognosis, Liu’s mother refused to give up hope and took him to multiple hospitals in search of effective care. At the suggestion of a doctor, she began playing familiar sounds near his hospital bed — including recordings of school music, classroom routines, and video messages from his classmates and teachers. The idea was to stimulate parts of the brain through recognition and emotional connection.

Liu’s classmates rallied behind the effort, sending heartfelt videos expressing how much they missed him and encouraging him to wake up. In one clip, a classmate said, “Chuxi, wake up soon, let’s go play football together,” while another said, “We all miss you, Chuxi. If you can hear us, please open your eyes. The exams are coming and we are waiting for you to come back to study with us.”

For weeks, there were no noticeable changes, but after about 45 days, Liu began to show signs of responsiveness. He started opening his eyelids and reacting when his mother played his teacher’s voice and familiar school sounds. Gradually, his condition improved, and on the 55th day, Liu regained full consciousness and was able to move his left hand — a breakthrough moment shared joyously with his classmates and caregivers.

Following his recovery, his classmates and teacher visited him in the hospital, bringing toys, cards and well-wishes. His teacher even joked he would be “exempt from homework” as a light-hearted way to lift his spirits, and Liu responded with attempts to open his eyes wider and wave, showing signs of growing awareness and engagement.

Liu’s mother described the moment of his awakening as profoundly emotional, saying, “I finally saw the sun behind the clouds. A miracle really happened.” She expressed deep gratitude to doctors, teachers and classmates, adding that she hopes her son’s story can offer hope to families facing similar situations around the world.

While medical experts note that every case of brain injury is unique and outcomes vary widely, Liu’s recovery has sparked widespread discussion about the power of emotional support, familiar voices, and community connection in stimulating neurological recovery. As footage and stories of his gradual awakening continue to circulate on social media, many have lauded the collective effort — particularly the role of classmates’ heartfelt video messages — as a moving example of compassion and resilience.