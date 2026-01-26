The Indian Embassy in Riyadh celebrated India's 77th Republic Day with Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan unfurling the national flag. The event featured patriotic cultural performances, including a tribute to Vande Mataram, with nearly 500 attendees.

Republic Day Celebrated in Riyadh

The 77th Republic Day of India was celebrated by the Embassy of India in Riyadh with enthusiastic participation of nearly five hundred people that included members of the Indian community, recipients of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, Embassy officials, and media in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an official statement said.

The celebrations began with the unfurling of the tricolour by Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, the singing of the national anthem, and the offering of floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

Cultural Performances and Tributes

Ambassador read out the Hon'ble President's message to the Nation and Indians around the world on the occasion of 77th Republic Day. The remarks were followed by diverse cultural performances by school children and Indian community members - a mix of classical and contemporary dance performances and songs filled with patriotic fervor.

The performances included special features dedicated to 150th year celebrations of India's National Song, Vande Mataram. A photo booth highlighting the importance of the National Song was installed. Later, Ambassador interacted with the members of Indian diaspora and local journalists, as per the statement.

#RepublicDay2026 was commemorated in Riyadh with great fervour and enthusiastic participation of the Indian community. The Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, unfurled the Tricolour, paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, and… pic.twitter.com/NnVkfiqYNk — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) January 26, 2026

Grand Parade at Kartavya Path

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path. After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path. He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)