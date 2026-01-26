The 77th Republic Day was marked with patriotic fervour at the Indian embassy in Moscow. The Russian Embassy in India also extended greetings in multiple Indian languages. The main parade concluded in Delhi with a showcase of military and culture.

Russian Embassy's Multilingual Greetings The Russian Embassy in India also released a video message, extending its greetings and addressing the nation in multiple languages. The video showed the diplomat and the entire staff clad in Indian ethnic wear, wholeheartedly speaking Tamil, Bengali, Oriya, Hindi, and other Indian languages. Grand Parade Concludes at Kartavya Path India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path. After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path. He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great fervour at the India embassy in Moscow, Russia. The celebrations began with the unfurling of the tricolour by Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, the singing of the national anthem, and the offering of floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. The Ambassador read out President Draupadi Murmu's message to the Nation and to Indians around the world on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. This was followed by diverse cultural performances by school children and Indian community members - a mix of classical and contemporary dance performances and songs filled with patriotic fervour. The performances included special features dedicated to the 150th year celebrations of India's National Song, Vande Mataram. A photo booth highlighting the importance of the National Song was installed. Later, the ambassador interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and local journalists, as per the statement.The Russian Embassy in India also released a video message, extending its greetings and addressing the nation in multiple languages. The video showed the diplomat and the entire staff clad in Indian ethnic wear, wholeheartedly speaking Tamil, Bengali, Oriya, Hindi, and other Indian languages.India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path. After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path. He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.