The US Army contingent has arrived in India for the 16th edition of the India-US joint exercise, Vajra Prahar. The drill, held in Himachal Pradesh, will see Special Forces from both nations share tactics and enhance interoperability.

The US Army contingent has arrived in India to participate in the 16th edition of the India-US Joint Special Forces Exercise Vajra Prahar, scheduled to be conducted at the Special Forces Training School, Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, from February 24 to March 16. The previous edition of the exercise was held at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho, USA in November 2024.

The Indian Army contingent, represented by Special Forces units, comprises 45 personnel, while the United States will be represented by 12 personnel from the Green Berets of the US Special Forces, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Aims and Objectives

The aim of Exercise Vajra Prahar is to promote military cooperation between India and the United States through enhanced interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.

Training Focus in Mountainous Terrain

The exercise is designed to strengthen combined capabilities for conducting joint Special Forces operations in mountainous terrain. The training will focus on a high degree of physical conditioning, joint mission planning and the execution of joint tactical drills.

Participating troops will share best practices and operational experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and special operations tactics, techniques and procedures.

Boosting Defence Partnership

The exercise is expected to further deepen interoperability, mutual trust and professional camaraderie between the Special Forces of both nations, reinforcing the growing defence partnership between India and the United States. (ANI)