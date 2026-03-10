The CTA commemorated the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day in Dharamshala, paying tribute to martyrs of the 1959 protest against Chinese rule. The solemn event reiterated calls for the protection of Tibetan identity, culture, and human rights.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Tuesday commemorated the 67th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day at the Tsuglagkhang courtyard in Dharamshala, paying tribute to Tibetan martyrs of the 1959 uprising and reiterating calls for the protection of Tibetan identity, culture, and human rights.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The solemn event marked more than six decades since Tibetans rose in protest in Lhasa on March 10, 1959, against Chinese rule. The uprising was followed by a crackdown that forced the 14th Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetans to flee into exile, many of whom later settled in India.

A Solemn Commemoration

The ceremony began with Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the CTA hoisting the Tibetan National Flag, accompanied by the Tibetan National Anthem performed by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA). A minute of silence was observed to honour those who lost their lives during the uprising and those who continue to endure repression under the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The commemoration was attended by several international dignitaries, including former President of the European Parliament Hans-Gert Pottering, Vice-President of the Czech Senate Jiri Oberfalzer, German Parliamentary State Secretary Michael Brand, and Latvian parliamentarian Juris Vilums. Leaders of the CTA's democratic institutions, parliamentarians, officials, representatives of non-governmental organisations, and members of the Tibetan community in Dharamshala also took part in the programme.

Leaders' Statements and International Solidarity

During the event, Sikyong Penpa Tsering launched a Tibetan-language publication titled "A Chronicle of Tibet's Foreign Relations and Policy (7th-21st Century)", published by the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR). Official statements from the Kashag and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile were also delivered by Sikyong Penpa Tsering and Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel.

Hans-Gert Pottering on Defending Democratic Values

Addressing the gathering, Pottering expressed solidarity with the Tibetan people and emphasised the importance of defending democratic values. "I am confident that freedom and peace will come for the Tibetan people and all of us. The 67th Anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day is an encouragement to all people in the world, regardless of where they live. Our hearts and good wishes are always with the Tibetan people and with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama," he said.

Pottering also stated that Tibetans remind the world of core human values such as dignity, freedom, democracy and the rule of law, while warning that these values have long been under threat in Tibet and are increasingly challenged globally. He criticised what he described as "demographic aggression and cultural genocide" in Tibet and called on the international community to stand firmly in defence of human rights.

Jiri Oberfalzer on Tibet's Historical Independence

Vice-President of the Czech Senate Jiri Oberfalzer said Tibet historically functioned as an independent nation and formally proclaimed independence in 1913 before the Chinese military takeover in 1949. He argued that territory acquired through military aggression cannot be recognised as legitimate under international law and noted that China continues to reject the Tibetan leadership's "Middle Way Approach," which seeks genuine autonomy within China.

Michael Brand on Tibetan Resilience and Human Rights

German Parliamentary State Secretary Michael Brand said the Tibetan struggle has conveyed a powerful message about the universal right of nations, cultures and religions to live with dignity. "The soul of the Tibetan nation and culture is far stronger than violence and repression," Brand said, adding that although Chinese forces occupied Tibetan territory, they could never conquer the spirit of the Tibetan people.

Brand also called for the immediate release of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, describing his disappearance as a serious violation of religious freedom and human rights and further reiterated that the 14th Dalai Lama holds the sole legitimate authority to recognise future reincarnations in Tibetan Buddhism.

A Day of Remembrance and Aspiration

The commemoration concluded with the traditional "Prayer of Truth" (Dentsig Monlam), as participants reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Tibetan culture and continuing efforts to raise international awareness about the Tibetan cause.

The Tibetan community commemorated the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day, and supporters worldwide, today. The day serves both as a remembrance of the 1959 events and as a platform to highlight the aspirations of Tibetans for the preservation of their cultural, religious, and political identity. (ANI)