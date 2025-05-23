China's advanced Jiu Tian drone, with a 25-meter wingspan and 16-tonne take-off weight, is set for its first mission by June end. It is capable of carrying 100 kamikaze drones and boasts a 7,000km range.

According to reports, China's cutting-edge drone, the Jiu Tian or "High Sky," is gearing up for its maiden mission by the end of June, thereby further enhancing the country's burgeoning drone warfare capabilities.

The Jiu Tian boasts impressive specifications, including a 25-meter wingspan, a maximum take-off weight of 16 tonnes, and a jet-powered engine that enables it to ascend to 15,000 meters (approximately 50,000 feet). Its operational range is 7,000 kilometers, and it can carry up to six tonnes of payload, including up to 100 kamikaze drones or loitering munitions.

The ‘mothership’ drone's dual bays can deploy these munitions, allowing for coordinated swarm attacks and enabling it to bypass traditional air defense systems. Its eight hardpoints support various payloads suited to missions ranging from surveillance and reconnaissance to electronic warfare.

The Jiu Tian's modular construction allows for flexibility in its payload bay, enabling its use in various roles, including border control, maritime surveillance, emergency rescue, and environmental monitoring. Additionally, its modular design enables its use in civilian and non-combat roles.

Developed by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and manufactured by Xian Chida Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, under Guangzhou Haige Communications, the Jiu Tian adds another layer to China's expanding drone fleet. The drone was unveiled at the Zhuhai Air Show in November.

As per military analysts, Jiu Tian is a potential rival to leading American UAVs, such as the RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper. The Global Hawk operates at higher altitudes but lacks strike functionality, and the Reaper carries less than half the payload of the Jiu Tian.

State broadcaster CCTV confirmed that the Jiu Tian's first mission will initiate a series of operational tests before the aircraft is formally adopted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).