6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal in early hours, epicentre in Sindhupalchowk's Bhairavkunda

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal’s Sindhupalchowk district in the early hours of February 28. The tremor, recorded at 2:51 AM local time, was confirmed by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.
 

ANI |Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:05 AM IST

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Nepal in the early hours of Friday (Feb 28). The epicentre was in Sindhupalchowk District in the Central Region of the Himalayan nation.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center in its website stated that the epicentre lies at Sindhupalchowk district's Bhairavkunda at around 2:51 AM (Local Time).

The early morning jolt sent people in several areas of Nepal, especially in the eastern and central regions, reported feeling the earthquake. Tremors were also felt in border regions of India and Tibet, China.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, but local authorities are currently assessing the situation in the affected regions.

Given Nepal's history of destructive earthquakes, officials have advised residents to stay alert for possible aftershocks. 

