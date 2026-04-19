A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit western Indonesia today. The quake occurred 48 kilometres northwest of the Nias area off Sumatra island at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck western Indonesia today.

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A statement from Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake occurred 48 kilometres northwest of the Nias area off Sumatra island, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Indonesia's Seismic Activity

Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet, causing recurrent volcanic and seismic activity.