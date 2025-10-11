Shelby Martin, a mother from Tennessee, gave birth to her son Cassian, weighing 12 pounds, 14 ounces (5.8 kg), nearly double the average newborn size. The C-section delivery at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital broke records and went viral online.

A first-time mother from Nashville, Tennessee, has captured worldwide attention after giving birth to one of the largest babies ever delivered at her hospital. Shelby Martin welcomed her son, Cassian, at TriStar Centennial Women's Hospital, where he weighed a remarkable 12 pounds, 14 ounces (5.8 kg) at birth, reports The Sun.

A record-breaking birth that amazed doctors and the internet

Cassian's size stunned doctors and nurses, breaking the hospital’s record for the heaviest baby born in over three years. The delivery, performed through a C-section, was challenging but successful. Both mother and baby are now healthy and doing well, much to the relief of the medical team and Shelby's family.

Shelby's story quickly went viral after she shared her journey on social media, with people around the world expressing amazement at her strength and Cassian's extraordinary size.

Shelby Martin's viral pregnancy journey

Before Cassian's birth, Shelby Martin had already become a social media sensation. On TikTok, she shared light-hearted videos about her pregnancy, which featured an unusually large baby bump. Her mix of humour and honesty struck a chord with millions of viewers.

In one of her most popular clips, Shelby jokingly said, “When people talk about having a big baby… trust me, I know big.” The video gathered more than 4.4 million likes and tens of thousands of comments. Many users expressed disbelief at the size of her belly, while others sent her messages of encouragement and support.

Some joked about whether she was expecting 'a toddler' or how she managed to walk comfortably so late in her pregnancy. But behind the humour, Shelby also spoke openly about the physical strain, emotional challenges, and excitement of waiting for her first child.

Her posts offered a refreshing mix of reality and positivity, showing that pregnancy, even when extraordinary, can be embraced with courage and laughter.

Cassian's first moments: Big baby, big strength

When Cassian finally arrived, his size amazed even experienced medical staff. According to The Sun, he weighed 12 pounds, 14 ounces, almost double the average weight of a newborn in the United States, which is around 7 pounds.

Doctors decided on a C-section delivery to ensure both Shelby's and Cassian's safety. After birth, Cassian was moved briefly to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for monitoring. He received IV fluids, oxygen support, and glucose checks to make sure he maintained healthy sugar and oxygen levels.

Thankfully, Cassian responded well, and doctors soon declared both mother and baby in stable condition. Shelby expressed her deep gratitude to the medical team, saying their care made her feel confident and safe throughout the process.

Why some babies are born much larger than average

Babies weighing over 9 pounds, 15 ounces (4.5 kg) at birth are known medically as macrosomic or “jumbo” babies. There are several reasons a baby might be larger than average.

Doctors say genetics, maternal health, and pregnancy length all play roles. If either parent was a large baby, their child may be too. Conditions like gestational diabetes, prolonged pregnancies, or excessive maternal weight gain can also increase birth weight.

However, most large babies are born healthy. The key challenge lies in delivery, where risks like prolonged labour, birth injuries, and complications for the mother are more likely. In such cases, C-sections are often chosen for safety.

Medical teams closely monitor mothers carrying potentially large babies, using ultrasound scans and growth checks to plan safe deliveries and reduce risks.

The role of modern medical care

Cassian’s smooth recovery shows how far modern medicine has come. Decades ago, delivering a baby of this size could have caused severe complications. Today, with advanced prenatal care, experienced obstetricians, and NICU facilities, outcomes for both mother and child are usually excellent.

Shelby’s doctors acted quickly to prevent possible complications such as low blood sugar, breathing difficulties, or shoulder injuries during birth. Their careful planning and swift response made the delivery successful and safe.

Shelby later shared that although she felt nervous before surgery, she trusted her medical team completely, a trust that proved well placed.

Social media reactions: From shock to humour

News of Cassian’s size quickly spread beyond Tennessee. Photos of the “little giant” went viral on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. People marvelled at his healthy cheeks, full head of hair, and big frame.

Comment sections were filled with humour and admiration. Some users joked, “He’s ready for kindergarten already!” while others wrote messages like “This baby is a miracle!” and “Supermom level unlocked!”

Many mothers shared their own pregnancy experiences, expressing empathy and respect for Shelby’s strength. The story struck a universal note cele,brating both the wonder of childbirth and the resilience of mothers.

Jumbo babies across the United States

Shelby and Cassian are not alone in making headlines for record-breaking birth weights. In Florida, Daniella Hines gave birth to her son, Annan, in September, weighing 13 pounds, 15 ounces. Similarly, in Alabama, Pamela Mann delivered her daughter, Paris Halo, at 13 pounds, 4 ounces in March.

These stories show that while jumbo babies are rare, they do occur in healthy pregnancies. Doctors often highlight these cases to remind people that birth weights can vary widely and still be perfectly normal.

A celebration of strength and love

Cassian's story is more than a viral moment, it's a reminder of the incredible strength of mothers and the importance of skilled healthcare. Shelby's courage, combined with expert medical care, ensured a happy and healthy outcome for both her and her son.

As she continues to share her motherhood journey online, Shelby has inspired many parents to celebrate their own experiences, whether smooth, challenging, or extraordinary.

Her message remains simple but powerful: every baby, no matter their size, is a miracle worth celebrating.