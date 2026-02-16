Taiwan's military detected 3 Chinese aircraft and 6 naval vessels on Monday, with 9 sorties crossing the median line. This follows a larger presence of 11 aircraft and 8 vessels on Saturday. President Lai Ching-te vowed to bolster national defence.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of three Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territory as of 6 am (local time) on Monday. Nine of eleven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In a post on X, the MND said, "Three PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded." 3 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/a3er3VROp1 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 16, 2026

Previous Chinese Military Activity

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan's MND reported eleven Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around its border. In a post on X, the MND said, "Eleven sorties of PLA aircraft and eight PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. Nine out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

President Lai Vows to Strengthen National Defence

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te aka, William Lai, on Sunday (local time) assured the public that the government would strengthen national defence and advance economic development, Taipei Times reported.

In his Lunar New Year address, President Lai noted that Taiwan has faced several challenges and expressed gratitude to the armed forces, the coast guard, the police, and government employees for "keeping society running smoothly so that the public can celebrate the holiday with peace of mind."

"Taiwan faced many challenges over the past year, but the nation has grown stronger through those trials, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther and become more resilient. Taiwan's most beautiful scenery is not only found among its mountains and seas, but also in every individual standing together through hardship," Lai said.

The Taiwan President said that the administration will work without pause to safeguard national security and social stability. He pledged to promote economic development, aiding a global industrial expansion and providing support to small and micro enterprises (MSMEs). (ANI)