Israeli Border Police and Civil Administration forces are evacuating the Tzur Misgavi outpost in Gush Etzion. The settlement, home to 25 families, was established as an expansion of the town of Metzad without receiving prior legal status.

Israeli Forces Evacuate 'Tzur Misgavi' Outpost

Hundreds of Israeli Border Police and Civil Administration forces are currently working to evacuate the settlement point or "outpost" on Givat "Tzur Misgavi", which is located north of the town of Metzad in eastern Gush Etzion, and is inhabited by 25 families and a number of boys and girls. Tzur Misgavi is an expansion of Metzad that did not receive legal status before its establishment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

About the Gush Etzion Bloc

Gush Etzion is a bloc of towns located just south of Bethlehem, named for the German-Jewish businessman Shmuel Zvi Holzmann, who helped to fund the first town there 100 years ago. Holzmann means "wood" in German, and "Etzion" comes from the Hebrew word for wood, "Etz." "Gush" is Hebrew for Bloc. (ANI/TPS)