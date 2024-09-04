London becomes a hotspot for phone snatching

The city recorded a 151% increase in phone snatching incidents last year, with 54% of thefts involving cyclists, according to reports. 200 cases of phone theft are reported daily in London. Such a huge increase in theft has created great concern.

The increase in immigration from third world countries, coupled with the high standard of living and wealth in the UK, has created a major crisis. Theft is one of the major problems facing Britain today. Cars, bicycles, mobile phones, etc. are often stolen. Videos of bicycles being stolen from the streets, even as people watch, have gone viral on social media. This is followed by a report that mobile phone theft is on the rise in London. New crime survey reports also indicate that theft rates in the UK are at their highest in the last decade. London Police are working to develop a plan called 'Operation Opal' to catch phone thieves.

Reports indicate that approximately 78,000 people were victims of phone theft last year alone. Authorities point to the increasing demand for second-hand smartphones in the city as the reason for the increase in theft rates. Reports also state that this has increased the illegal sale of stolen goods. To address this growing concern, the Home Office hosted a summit with the country's leading technology companies and manufacturers. This summit was organized to find new ways to prevent the illegal trade of stolen smartphones.

"Phone companies need to ensure that stolen phones are permanently disabled before they can be sold on the second-hand market," the Home Office demanded. Commander Richard Smith, who heads the National Police Chiefs' Council, said it was deeply concerning that thieves were targeting vulnerable people, including children and women. He added that the police will focus on catching persistent offenders and preventing young people from engaging in such crimes.

Police themselves have identified 1,250 problem areas known for theft. Police presence will be doubled in such areas. Several people have already been arrested. But arrest alone is not the solution. The sale of stolen phones must also be stopped. Police point out that this requires the cooperation of phone manufacturers. Another problem is that only 0.8% of the reported cases are being acted upon. Police often fail to track down phone thieves. Reports say that through Operation Opal, the police are investigating to find phone thieves and understand where the stolen phones are going.

