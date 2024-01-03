Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    16-year-old UK girl virtually 'gang-raped' in metaverse game, probe underway

    A 16-year-old girl was using a Virtual Reality (VR) headset in a metaverse game when her avatar was allegedly gang-raped by avatars representing several men, according to a report. The girl is said to have been left distraught after her avatar--her digital character-- was gang-raped by online strangers.

    16 year old UK girl virtually gang raped in metaverse game probe underway gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    Police in the UK are investigating the first case of an alleged rape in a virtual reality game after a 16-year-old girl was "sexually attacked" in the online "metaverse". The girl is said to have been left distraught after her avatar--her digital character-- was gang-raped by online strangers, The New York Post reported.

    The 16-year-old girl was using a Virtual Reality (VR) headset in an immersive game when her avatar was allegedly assaulted by avatars representing several men, the Daily Mail reported. The case is believed to be the first virtual sexual offence investigated by the police.

    According to British officials, law enforcement is taking the victim's emotional and psychological damage seriously, even if there was no physical harm done to them, as reported in the Daily Mail.

    James Cleverly, the UK's Home Secretary, has expressed support for the probe, highlighting the girl's psychological distress and cautioning against underestimating the gravity of such virtual crimes. “I know it is easy to dismiss this as being not real, but the whole point of these virtual environments is they are incredibly immersive,” he told LBC’s “Nick Ferrari at Breakfast” program.

    "Additionally, the teenager we are discussing here has experienced sexual trauma. It has a really important psychological impact, and we shouldn't write this off lightly," he continued.

    In a similar case, in 2022, a 43-year-old British woman alleged that she was verbally and sexually harassed on Meta's metaverse, Horizon Venues. She said that three or four male avatars "virtually gang-raped" her avatar and took pictures of it within 60 seconds of her entering the virtual realm.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tokyo airport collision: Japan Airlines apologizes to passengers; condoles death of Coast Guard crew members snt

    Tokyo airport collision: Japan Airlines apologizes to passengers; condoles death of Coast Guard crew members

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality vkp

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    Indians experiencing prejudice in UK due to British media's focus on 'cows, curry and caste', reveals survey avv

    Indians experiencing prejudice in UK due to British media's focus on 'cows, curry and caste', reveals survey

    Japan Airlines' dramatic evacuation: Video reveals how 379 people survived blaze after Tokyo airport collision snt

    Japan Airlines' dramatic evacuation: Video reveals how 379 people escaped blaze after Tokyo airport collision

    Recent Stories

    Truth has prevailed Gautam Adani after SC backs SEBI clean chit in Hindenburg case snt

    BREAKING: 'Satyameva Jayate' - Gautam Adani after SC backs SEBI clean chit in Hindenburg case

    42-year-old man arrested for flashing at woman passenger from Kerala inside train anr

    42-year-old man arrested for flashing at woman passenger from Kerala inside train

    Tokyo airport collision: Japan Airlines apologizes to passengers; condoles death of Coast Guard crew members snt

    Tokyo airport collision: Japan Airlines apologizes to passengers; condoles death of Coast Guard crew members

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to host Christmas-New Year party today; Governor not on guest list rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to host Christmas-New Year party today; Governor not on guest list

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel on national TV; video goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel on national TV; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon