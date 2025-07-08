A massive flood near the Nepal-China border has left 18 people missing and damaged key hydropower plants generating 200 MW. Roads, bridges, and infrastructure in Rasuwa have collapsed, severely affecting rescue and electricity operations.

A total of 18 people, including 12 Nepali and six Chinese nationals, are missing in the flood along the Nepal-China border, local officials confirmed to ANI.

Scroll to load tweet…

Massive flood in Lhendekhola

The massive flood in the Lhendekhola that flows towards Nepal from Tibet along the border with Nepal on Tuesday morning has washed away bridges and vehicles. The flood has also swept out sections of the Pasang Lhamu Highway, cutting off vehicular access to Rasuwagadhi and severely disrupting connectivity in Rasuwa district.

Scroll to load tweet…

"18 people, including 3 Police Officials, 9 public, and 6 Chinese nationals, have been confirmed missing after the flooding incident. A search and rescue operation has been initiated, but the weather has become the main problem," Druba Prasad Adhikari, Assistant Chief District Officer of Rasuwagadhi, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

Heavy rain lead to flooding

According to authorities, the flood caused by intense rainfall blocked the Syafrubesi-Rasuwagadhi section of the highway under Gosainkunda Rural Municipality-2, triggering landslides and severe road erosion. The disruption has hindered both transportation and ongoing rescue operations in the affected areas.

The Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal reported that the Bhotekoshi River's surging waters also swept away eight electric vehicles from an EV charging station in Timure and nine container units from the Rasuwa Customs Yard. The Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project's dam has also sustained significant damage.

An emergency team of 21 personnel, including seven specially trained responders, led by Assistant Inspector Rabindra Dahal, has been deployed from the APF base.

However, with the river's flow still dangerously high, rescue operations remain challenging.

Public urged to avoid riverbanks

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged the public to avoid riverbanks and travel only if necessary in the area.

The flood has also caused significant damage to major hydropower projects in Rasuwa, Nepal, leading to a complete halt in electricity generation of up to 200 megawatts.

According to Baburaja Maharjan, CEO of Chilime Hydropower Company, the flood that swept through Kerung and Lendekhola has rendered multiple power stations inoperable. These include the 111 MW Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project, 60 MW Trishuli 3A, 21 MW Trishuli, and 15 MW Devighat Hydropower Plant.

"From a national grid perspective, 200 MW may not sound critical," Maharjan said, “but the Rasuwagadhi project's entire external infrastructure has been completely destroyed.”

He added that due to the scale of damage, especially at Rasuwagadhi and Trishuli 3A, resuming operations in the near term is not feasible. The Bhote Koshi and Trishuli corridor projects have also been severely affected, with no possibility of restarting electricity production anytime soon.

Despite the setback, Maharjan noted that the impact on national electricity supply may be minimal for now, as most of Nepal's hydropower projects are running at full capacity due to the monsoon season.