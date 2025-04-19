Tulsi Gabbard announced the release of previously classified records related to the assassination of former President John F Kennedy (JFK), Senator Robert F Kennedy (RFK), and the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK)

US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard announced the release of previously classified records related to the assassination of former President John F Kennedy (JFK), Senator Robert F Kennedy (RFK), and the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) and said that this release follows President Donald Trump's commitment to maximum transparency.

In a statement on Friday, Gabbard said, “President Donald J Trump promised maximum transparency and a commitment to rebuild the trust of the American people in the Intelligence Community (IC) and federal agencies. Part of that promise was to fully release previously-classified records related to the assassinations of President John F Kennedy (JFK), Senator Robert F. Kennedy (RFK), and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK).”

"Nearly 60 years after the tragic assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the American people will, for the first time, have the opportunity to review the federal government's investigation, thanks to the leadership of President Trump. My team is honoured that the President entrusted us to lead the declassification efforts and to shine a long-overdue light on the truth. I extend my deepest thanks to Bobby Kennedy and his family's support," Gabbard added.



The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, in a release on Friday, said that as per the President's directive, Tulsi Gabbard charged her Director's Initiatives Group (DIG) with leading the effort to digitise, declassify, and prepare the RFK and MLK files for public release.

"Today's release concerns files directly related to the assassination of RFK. The DIG partnered with The National Archives and other agency officials to manually scan and upload over 10,000 pages, for online viewing by the American people to fulfil President Trump's maximum transparency promise. Starting today, the first tranche of RFK files, which were previously sitting in storage at The National Archives, are now accessible online at archives.gov/rfk. This release consists of approximately 10,000 pages of previously classified records that will be published with minimal redactions for privacy reasons - including redactions for Social Security Numbers and Tax Identification Numbers...," the release added.

Robert F. Kennedy, then a New York senator and leading Democratic presidential primary candidate, was fatally shot at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968, while John F Kennedy was shot in Texas on November 22, 1963.

John F Kennedy served as the 35th president of America in 1961, during his third year of government he was assassinated.

During his term as president, he faced numerous foreign crises, particularly with countries such as Berlin and Cuba. His extraordinary achievements during his term include the signing of the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty and the establishment of the Alliance for Progress. Kennedy served during the peak of the Cold War, when tension between the United States and the Soviet Union was at its highest.

