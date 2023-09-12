Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Plane fixed: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau leaves for home 2 days after G20 Summit ended

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in India to attend the G20 Summit over the weekend, has finally left the country after a delay of more than 48 hours beyond his scheduled departure. His initial plane was grounded due to technical issues on Sunday evening, forcing him to return to his hotel in central Delhi while awaiting a replacement.

    The second plane, which had been rerouted via Italy, was originally scheduled to land at Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport but was unexpectedly diverted to the United Kingdom. No official reason has been provided for this unscheduled diversion.

    Fortunately, Trudeau's first plane has now been repaired, and he is en route back to Canada. However, the exact nature of the issues that affected the Canadian PM's plane remains unclear, with his office stating on Monday that these "issues are not fixable overnight," and describing the situation as fluid.

    Trudeau's office had previously noted that the Canadian Armed Forces were working diligently to ensure the safe return of the Canadian delegation, with the earliest possible departure expected on Tuesday late afternoon.

    The delayed departure of the Canadian PM has garnered attention, particularly in light of criticisms directed at his government's handling of Khalistan terrorists and sympathizers in Canada. India had expressed "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada" on Sunday, highlighting the nexus between these forces and organized crime, drug syndicates, and human trafficking. India emphasized the need for cooperation between the two countries to address such threats.

    Relations between India and Canada have been tense, and although formal bilateral talks did not occur at the G20 Summit, the leaders did engage in a brief conversation. During this exchange, Trudeau mentioned discussions about foreign interference and "respect for the rule of law."

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
